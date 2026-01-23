Curt Cignetti Matched 126 Years Of Indiana Football History In One Season

Indiana accomplished a long list of program firsts during its historic 16-0 national championship season.

One stat in particular displays just how large of a jump the program has made under coach Curt Cignetti, compared to decades of history.

It only took Indiana one season to match 126 years of history

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15), Alberto Mendoza (16) and Charlie Becker (80) run onto the field before the College Football Playoff National Championship at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Indiana had a 6-116-1 record against AP Top-10 opponents from 1899-2024 according to ESPN Insights. But in 2025 alone, the Hoosiers matched that total with a 6-0 record against top-10 teams.

Those wins came against No. 9 Illinois, No. 3 Oregon, No. 1 Ohio State, No. 9 Alabama, No. 5 Oregon and No. 10 Miami. While the Big Ten Championship and National Championship came down to the wire, four of those six wins were by 10-plus points with an average margin of victory of 23.5 points.

Here's a look back at each top-10 win.

No. 19 Indiana 63, No. 9 Illinois 10

Indiana running back Kaelon Black (8) against Illinois at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025 | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Many AP voters thought Illinois would take another step forward after going 10-3 in 2024 and that Indiana would regress after an 11-2 season, but the Hoosiers emphatically dismissed that notion during Week 4 in Bloomington.

D'Angelo Ponds gave Indiana an early lead by blocking a punt and returning it for a touchdown, and by halftime the Hoosiers had a 35-10 advantage. Khobie Martin and Elijah Sarratt led Indiana with two touchdowns apiece, as the Hoosiers outgained the Illini 579 to 161 in total yards.

No. 7 Indiana 30, No. 23 Oregon 20

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) throws a pass against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Indiana proved it was a team to be reckoned with after wins over No. 9 Illinois and at Iowa, but a road victory against an Oregon team that won the 2024 Big Ten Championship and received the No. 1 seed in last year's CFP showed the Hoosiers were a true title contender.

Oregon tied the game with a pick-six in the fourth quarter, but Fernando Mendoza bounced back with a touchdown drive to put the Hoosiers ahead for good. It was perhaps the first "Heisman Moment" in what turned out to be a lengthy highlight reel for the all-time Indiana great.

No. 1 Indiana 38, No. 9 Alabama 3

Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (3) celebrates a touchdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This result shocked college football media and fans who've been programmed to think Alabama will always be a title contender and that Indiana's luck would run out at some point. It also showed that in this day and age, any program can win with the right coach leading the way and enough financial commitment.

Indiana thoroughly dominated Alabama in the Rose Bowl, behind an efficient 14-for-16 day from Mendoza and nearly 200 combined rushing yards from Kaelon Black and Roman Hemby. The Hoosiers' defense may have been even better, holding Alabama to a season-low 193 total yards and 3-for-13 on third and fourth down. By the end, it was hard to believe Nick Saban –– or anyone –– picked the Tide.

No. 1 Indiana 56, No. 5 Oregon 22

Indiana Hoosiers cornerback D'Angelo Ponds (5) returns an interception for a touchdown during the Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon was hungry for revenge after losing a close game on their home field to Indiana earlier in the season, but that motivation only went so far. D'Angelo Ponds intercepted Dante Moore on Oregon's first offensive play and returned it for a touchdown, and Mario Landino would recover two Moore fumbles later on.

The Ducks built a 75-yard touchdown drive immediately after Moore's pick, but it was all Hoosiers from there. Mendoza went 17-for-20 with five touchdown passes, and Black rushed for two scores. Indiana was favored by just three points, but had its way against Oregon in the Peach Bowl.

No. 1 Indiana 27, No. 10 Miami 21

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) dives for a touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It was only fitting that Indiana's season ended with one of the most thrilling National Championships in recent history. Despite leading by 10 at halftime, Indiana found itself in a true nail-biter, as Miami had the ball with a chance to win in the final minute. But Jamari Sharpe intercepted Carson Beck's under-thrown pass and sealed the Hoosiers' first national title.

The game featured other iconic moments like Mendoza's gritty touchdown run on 4th and 5, and Mikail Kamara's blocked punt that Isaiah Jones recovered for a touchdown. It'll also be remembered for Indiana fans filling roughly 70% of Miami's home stadium, and for being the most-viewed non-NFL sports telecast since Game 7 of the 2016 World Series.

