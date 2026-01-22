Paul Finebaum Apologizes For Awful Indiana Football Takes

Even after Curt Cignetti led Indiana to a No. 2 national ranking following a 10-point win at No. 3 Oregon, ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum remained in denial.

Only to Finebaum –– and perhaps a few other SEC homers –– was a hefty contract extension not worth it for a coach who was off to a 17-2 start at the losingest program in college football history.

Did Indiana make the right move with Cignetti? Stephen A. Smith asked Finebaum back in October.

"They did not," Finebaum answered. "And before anyone jumps out of their chair, allow me to explain. I think everyone on this panel agrees that he's done a phenomenal job. But Stephen A., this is how programs get in trouble. They just gave him an extension and a contract raise at the end of last season. We are barely at the midway point, let it play out before you completely send the Brinks truck up."

"... Curt Cignetti is one of the top coaches in America. He has coached brilliantly this year, but can't you let it play out a little bit? He has one big win, maybe one and a half, including the win a couple weeks ago over Illinois. And by the way, because Indiana is going to be in the playoffs, there is no way he could leave any time before December or January. A couple years ago, remember, Mel Tucker at Michigan State, they gave him a $100 million deal and he went out and lost to Ohio State and completely imploded after that. James Franklin, same thing. Jimbo Fisher, same thing. All I'm saying is take a deep breath Indiana. Let the season play out a little bit before you mortgage a guaranteed $93 million contract that you may have to figure out a way to pay for down the road."

That's just one example of Finebaum's constant doubt of the Hoosiers throughout the season. And from then on, Cignetti and the Hoosiers continued to make him eat his words.

They rattled off wins over No. 1 Ohio State, No. 9 Alabama, No. 5 Oregon and No. 10 Miami on their way to winning the program's first national championship and establishing themselves as one of the best teams in history at 16-0.

And finally, when Finebaum had no other way to spin Indiana's success, he apologized.

"There could be debate on whether Indiana had the best season in college football history, but there can be no debate, it is the greatest story in the history of the game. And what made it even more amazing is how people misunderstood what Curt Cignetti was doing in Bloomington," Finebaum said.

"Let me assure you, nobody was more incorrect in understanding that process than me. Almost everything I said throughout the season about him and about Indiana was wrong, and it was an epic failure on my part. There was no question Indiana was the best team, and yes, the Big Ten is the best conference in the country. We congratulate coach Cignetti, Indiana and the Big Ten for an extraordinary run."