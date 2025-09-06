Curt Cignetti’s Priceless Quote After Indiana Win: 'I’m Gonna Be Relieved When I Crack a Beer'
Indiana did pretty much anything it wanted in Saturday's 56-9 victory over Kennesaw State. It started somewhat slow, going three-and-out on its first possession, but did score touchdowns in three of its final five possessions of the first half, and erupted for 31 second-half points.
Curt Cignetti met the media following the game to discuss what we all just saw. He had a review of the game, including quite the quote about actually feels relieved.
Cignetti: Indiana Made Necessary Improvements
Okay, good day. I think we made the improvement we needed to make. It was far from perfect. We'll see areas there that we're not pleased with tomorrow. What you take, but we took a step forward, the step we needed to take, probably most pleased with the way we dominated the second half. We got off to a fast start in the game. At spots sort of stumbled, bumbled around in the second quarter a little bit, and so it was a 15-point game at halftime, but we outscored it in the second half, 31-3, and I think we scored 31 straight at the end.
Cignetti: Pleased With Effort from Reserve Players Late
And it was good to empty the bench and see our twos make some plays, particularly in the past game, like Charlie Becker and some other guys, Alberto (Mendoza), so good day, in terms of making progress. Also, when we built the big lead, I like the way our guys kept playing one play at a time, like I didn't see guys laughing on the sideline. Kind of a relief syndrome.
Cignetti: Nice to Blow Someone Out Again
I think, in particular, kind of playing in associates' backfield, and they had the ball, well, it looked like that today, and that was great to see, you know, because, you know, last time we really whacked somebody was Purdue.
That was a long time ago, so it was good to get back to that. And Cooper's reverse was a real big play in the game. Good, really good run, and all good downfield walking. And you're right, our defense started to penetrate, make plays in their backfield a little bit, and so we took it over. You know, I needed to see that from this team, because there are a lot of new guys on this team. There were a lot of new guys last year, but a lot of them came with me, and I know, and they understood the culture and the expectation.
Cignetti: Only Time He's Ever Relieved
How relieving? Yes, I'm never relieved until...I'm gonna be relieved when I go up my office and crack a beer.
But on the field, I'm never relieved because you gotta keep the pedal to metal. You trying to really teach habits Right? And how you do something's how you do everything. And you're either proven or you're getting worse. So if you're playing to the circumstances of the game, you're getting worse, right?
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Thought:
After a rather "meh" type showing against Old Dominion, Indiana came out and dominated Kennesaw State from the get-go. Sure, the offense struggled somewhat in the first half considering the level of opponent, but the overall skill and dominance was on full display after halftime.
Coaches try to keep players from doing it, but since I'm not either of those, I'll gladly admit how much I'm looking forward to Indiana hosting Illinois in two weeks, especially following the Illini winning big at Duke on Saturday.