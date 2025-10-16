Curt Cignetti on Indiana Contract Extension: 'I Plan on Retiring a Hoosier'
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Amid external questions about his future, Indiana football coach Curt Cignetti silenced the noise Thursday by agreeing to an eight-year contract worth approximately $11.6 million annually.
The contract, which makes Cignetti the third highest-paid coach in college football, keeps Cignetti in Bloomington for the foreseeable future — and, in his words, the rest of his coaching career.
Cignetti addresses contract extension
"My wife, Manette, and I love Indiana University, Bloomington, the state of Indiana, the people we've met," Cignetti said in a social media video posted by IU Athletics. "We have very strong feelings about President (Pamela) Whitten and (athletic director) Scott Dolson. And we've accomplished a lot here in a short amount of time, but still have a lot of work to do.
"So, I couldn't be more proud to be a Hoosier, and I plan on retiring as a Hoosier."
Cignetti led the Hoosiers to an 11-2 record and a trip to the College Football Playoff in 2024, and he has Indiana ranked No. 3 with a 6-0 record in 2025. The Hoosiers are fresh off their first-ever road win against an Associated Press top five team, beating then-No. 3 Oregon 30-20 on Oct. 11 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.
Indiana, nationally known as a basketball school with the losingest record in college football history, has become football crazed, and Cignetti has emerged as a local hero. He's as uncomplacent as ever.
"The way that this state has embraced us in our success in football has meant more to me than anything else," Cignetti said. "So, I just wanted to get on camera and let you know that Curt Cignetti is going to work daily to make Indiana the best they can be."
Whitten, Dolson want to work with Cignetti for 'many years to come'
Nearly as synonymous as Indiana football winning games is the postgame presence — and celebration — of Whitten and Dolson.
Both parties are excited to create plenty more moments worth celebrating.
"At Indiana University, we are committed to performing at the highest levels in everything we do, and no one has exemplified that more than Coach Cignetti," Whitten said in the release. "Put simply, Cig is a winner. From last year’s College Football Playoff appearance to this year’s top-3 national ranking, the IU Football program’s success has been tremendous.
"Curt and Manette Cignetti are home in Indiana and we are delighted that the Cignetti family will be Hoosiers for many years to come."
Dolson echoed Whitten's hopes of keeping Cignetti on the Hoosiers' sideline for the foreseeable future.
"We are committed to investing in IU Football in such a way that we can compete at a championship level, and the No. 1 priority in doing that is ensuring that Coach Cignetti is the leader of our program," Dolson said in the release. "His accomplishments during the last season and a half have been nothing short of remarkable.
"As much as anyone, he believed in what was possible with our program, and he’s turned that belief into reality. This is a great day for IU Football and Indiana University. I look forward to working alongside Coach Cignetti for many years to come."