Curt Cignetti Optimistic About Indiana Quarterback Kurtis Rourke’s Injury
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana coach Curt Cignetti shared a positive update on Monday regarding injured quarterback Kurtis Rourke.
Rourke did not play in Saturday’s 31-17 win over Washington due to a thumb injury suffered on Oct. 19 against Nebraska, but he’s progressing in his recovery.
“Optimistic on Kurtis Rourke,” Cignetti said Monday. “He’s thrown the last few days, building up, workload will increase as the week goes on.”
ESPN's Pete Thamel said Saturday on College GameDay that Rourke had two small screws put in the top of his thumb, and he's expected to attempt to come back against Michigan State.
"Considering Kurtis Rourke had thumb surgery on Monday, the situation couldn't have played out better," Thamel said Saturday.
Rourke suffered a thumb injury late in the second quarter against Nebraska. He finished out the half before being replaced by Tayven Jackson, who played the entire second half against Nebraska and the full game against Washington State.
In his first start of the season, Jackson completed 11 of 19 passes for 124 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also ran the ball six times for 17 yards and a touchdown.
“There was good and bad. He's got to build on the good and eliminate the bad,” Cignetti said Monday of Jackson’s performance. “He'll have a good film session with Coach Sunseri this evening. Like everybody else, better, worse, never stay the same. Need to be better tonight in the walk-through.”
If Rourke is able to play Saturday against Michigan State, Indiana will get back one of college football’s top quarterbacks. Rourke ranks first nationally in ESPN’s total quarterback rating (91.6) and third in completion percentage (74.6%). He has thrown 15 touchdowns to just three interceptions and totaled 1,941 yards on 181 attempts.
Related stories on Indiana football
- WHAT CIGNETTI SAID: No. 13 Indiana takes an 8-0 record into its road contest at Michigan State on Saturday. Here's what Curt Cignetti had to say about it. CLICK HERE
- OPENING LINE: Here's the point spread and over/under for Indiana's road game against Michigan State on Saturday, plus betting results from throughout the season. CLICK HERE
- INDIANA WEARS DOWN WASHINGTON: The Hoosiers weren't spectacular, but they were solid in a 31-17 victory over Washington. CLICK HERE.
- CIGNETTI GETS ANOTHER BONUS: Here are the details on the six-year contract Curt Cignetti signed to become Indiana's football coach, including bonuses he's earned so far, what he could earn moving forward and buyout information. CLICK HERE
- DAY AFTER PREDICTIONS: How did we do on our Indiana prognostications for the Washington game? CLICK HERE
- TODD'S TAKE: The No. 13 Hoosiers on Saturday were different than the high-flying team of the first half of the season. Indiana leaned on Justice Ellison and its offensive line and found a different way to stay unbeaten. CLICK HERE
- WATCH PONDS' INTERCEPTIONS: Indiana jumped out to an early 14-0 lead on Saturday against Washington, in large part thanks to cornerback D'Angelo Ponds intercepting Will Rogers twice. CLICK HERE
- BACKSTAGE AT GAMEDAY: Indiana students, basketball players, famous personalities and many others drink in a big day on-campus. CLICK HERE
- COLLEGE GAMEDAY HIGHLIGHTS: ESPN's College GameDay is in Bloomington on Saturday for Indiana's game against Washington. Relive all the action. CLICK HERE