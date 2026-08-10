Curt Cignetti hasn't shied away from making a viral comment since arriving on the Indiana campus roughly 30 months ago.



It started with the infamous "Google me" response and quickly transitioned to a declaration that Purdue, Michigan, and Ohio State all "suck" at football.

Heck, less than two weeks ago Cignetti ran the entire SEC over with a verbal freight train when he not only called the Big Ten the best conference in college football, but unloaded on the excuses and PR twists those in the Southeast tend to have.



That's what made Cignetti's response to new Purdue athletic director Tommy McClelland so perfect on Monday.

Curt Cignetti Responds to Tommy McClelland's Jab at Indiana

Indiana's fall camp is in full swing, which means Curt Cignetti speaks to the media each Monday now until the off week late in the regular season.



During his media availability on Monday, he was asked if he had any thoughts on what new Purdue Athletic Director Tommy McClelland had to say about Indiana in his introductory press conference last week.

"Not really" answered Cignetti with as little enthusiasm as you'll ever hear him answer a question with.

Curt Cignetti was asked about the comments last week by Purdue’s new AD. He gave the topic what it deserved. #iufb pic.twitter.com/calXKLZzvq — Mike Schumann @ The Daily Hoosier (@daily_hoosier) August 10, 2026

And with two words, any excitement those at Purdue thought had been drummed up were suddenly gone.

Cignetti's Response Was Absolutely Perfect

Usually, Curt Cignetti can't help himself. Whether he intends to or not, he doesn't usually hold back and usually gives a money sound byte that is played all over every sports media outlet.

I don't know if it was intentional, but he pulled off more of the same when asked about the McClelland comments on Monday.



Had he given some long response about how Indiana has won 20-some more national champions as an athletic department than Purdue, it would have given the Boilermakers the attention they were looking for.

Instead, Cignetti came as close to ignoring the question as one could without actually doing so, whispering his two-word response.

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Thought

The man who seemingly always has so much to say could not have possibly cared less.



Well done, Cig.

Nov 28, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Aiden Fisher (4), Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Elijah Sarratt (13) and Indiana Hoosiers defensive lineman Tyrique Tucker (95) celebrate with the Old Oaken Bucket trophy after the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cignetti didn't say much when he was asked about the whole thing on Monday, but for some reason I get the feeling it's going to be painful for Purdue again when it travels to Bloomington to close the regular season on November 28.



No, it might not be quite as bad as 122-3 differential Indiana has beaten Purdue by over the last two seasons, but I feel safe in saying any hope of getting Indiana to have a bit of an off day for the next Old Oaken Bucket meeting has gone away.