For nearly three years, Curt Cignetti has listened to critics question the Hoosiers' schedule, diminish their accomplishments and find reasons to doubt their success.



On Monday, Cignetti made it abundantly clear how he feels about that narrative.



"We don't play anybody. We have a soft schedule, right?" Cignetti said during his weekly press conference. "That's all I've heard around here for three years because people love to discredit us and what we've accomplished."

The comments came after Cignetti was presented with a revealing statistic: Indiana's seven Big Ten opponents entered their respective matchups with the Hoosiers holding a combined 29-10 record. Since facing Indiana, those teams have gone a combined 8-16.



Cignetti didn't need much convincing to elaborate.

Cignetti defends Indiana's schedule

The Hoosiers' third-year coach proceeded to run through several of Indiana's opponents, beginning with Northwestern, which entered its matchup with Indiana undefeated.



Then came Nebraska, which was 5-0 before the Hoosiers erased a two-score fourth-quarter deficit in Lincoln.

"[Nebraska] had a hard time rebounding from that," Cignetti said. "Wasn't a pretty win in a lot of people's eyes, but from a coach's standpoint, [it] showed a lot of competitive character to me and people that know football."

Cignetti was particularly animated when discussing Ohio State, which handed Indiana its lone loss of the season. He pointed to the Buckeyes' preseason national championship expectations and the circumstances surrounding their subsequent struggles.

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"We ripped the heart out of that team," Cignetti said. "They haven't been the same since, without the quarterback.



"But all I hear about is how we lost to a three-loss team."



Cignetti also referenced Indiana's road win over Michigan, which came with a quarterback who wasn't fully healthy, and Minnesota's three wins over ranked opponents entering its matchup with the Hoosiers.

Then there was Saturday's 27-13 win over USC, which entered Bloomington with a 7-2 record and one of the nation's more dangerous offenses.



The point was clear: Just because Indiana's opponents haven't enjoyed the same success since facing the Hoosiers doesn't mean they weren't good teams when Indiana played them.

'I really don't give a (bleep)'

Indiana's resume has been a recurring subject of debate throughout Cignetti's tenure, even as the Hoosiers have compiled a 25-1 record over the last two seasons.



While Cignetti clearly has strong feelings about the criticism, he also understands that the discussion ultimately won't determine Indiana's fate.

"You get tired of the narrative sometimes," Cignetti said. "Quality win because 'Joe Smith' was playing at the time. They ain't won a game since, but it was a quality win back then.



"I guess bad losses don't count anymore. But look, it's all going to play out on the field."



There's another reason Cignetti isn't particularly interested in letting the criticism disappear.

"The good thing about it is I think it feeds into our motivation and our chip," Cignetti said. "That's why I'm not afraid to keep it alive.



"And you know what? I'm 65 years old, and I really don't give a (bleep)."