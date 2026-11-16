Indiana Football Loses Joe Brunner to Torn ACL, Curt Cignetti Discusses Replacement

Indiana football will be without one of its most experienced linemen for the remainder of the season.



Curt Cignetti confirmed Monday that starting right guard Joe Brunner suffered a torn ACL during practice last week, an injury that kept him out of Saturday's 27-13 win over USC.

"Unfortunately, Joe blew his ACL in practice," Cignetti said during his weekly press conference. "We don't have many practice injuries. We were in team run versus scouts, and those things happen. It's football."



The injury is expected to end Brunner's season, leaving Indiana without a player who had started every game at right guard through the first nine contests of the year.

Brunner was a surprise addition to Thursday's Big Ten availability report, which listed him as out against USC. It was the first time all season Indiana had been forced to make a change to its starting offensive line.



Now, that change appears to be permanent.

Brunner's injury leaves a significant hole up front

Brunner transferred to Indiana from Wisconsin in January after starting 24 games at left guard for the Badgers over the past two seasons.



The 6-foot-7, 313-pound lineman quickly became a fixture along Indiana's offensive line, transitioning to right guard and providing consistency to a unit that had remained intact through nine games.

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Brunner played a team-high 542 offensive snaps entering the USC game. His injury comes at an especially unfortunate time for the Hoosiers, who are approaching the final stretch of the regular season with Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff aspirations.



But Indiana may have already found its answer at right guard.

Austin Leibfried steps in against USC

Third-year Austin Leibfried made his first start at right guard Saturday, playing all 64 offensive snaps in Indiana's win over USC.



Cignetti said Monday that Leibfried did a "fine job" filling in for Brunner.

Leibfried had already carved out a role as Indiana's most experienced reserve offensive lineman, appearing in each of the first nine games and frequently serving as an extra blocker in six-offensive-lineman packages.



Saturday, however, was his first opportunity to handle a full game's workload at right guard.

The early returns were encouraging. According to Pro Football Focus, Leibfried allowed just one quarterback pressure against the Trojans.



Indiana also found success running the football in the second half, helping the Hoosiers pull away for a two-touchdown win.

Replacing Brunner for one game is one thing. Doing so for the remainder of a season with championship aspirations is another.



But Leibfried's performance against USC offered an encouraging first indication that Indiana can withstand the loss of one of its most experienced offensive linemen.