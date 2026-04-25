D’Angelo Ponds Becomes First Indiana Defensive Player Selected in 2026 NFL Draft

Only two cornerbacks heard their names called in the first round of the NFL Draft, but that wasn't the case on Friday. Five cornerbacks went in the second round, including Indiana's D'Angelo Ponds.



Ponds was the first Indiana defensive player taken in the Draft after the Jets took him with the 50th overall pick. Ponds will also remain teammates with wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr., whom the Jets took with the 30th overall pick on Friday.



Ponds should play right away on both defense and special teams, and possibly start.

What D’Angelo Ponds’ Selection Means for Indiana Football

About D'Angelo Ponds

Ponds came to Indiana along with head coach Curt Cignetti two years ago, and immediately made an impact for the Hoosiers. Ponds was a two-time All-American and the Defensive MVP of both the Rose Bowl and the Peach Bowl this year.



Ponds started 27 games over his two-year career in Bloomington and dominated on both defense and special teams. Ponds racked up 118 tackles, picked off five passes, one of which he returned for a touchdown, and blocked a punt, which he also returned to the house.

If Ponds were six feet tall and ten pounds heavier, he probably would have been a first-round pick, but he's only 5-foot-9, 173 pounds.



Either way, Ponds proved his value over the last two years and is an intriguing player to follow moving forward.

Ponds Receives Praise From Top Pick Fernando Mendoza & Defensive Coordinator Bryant Haines

When it comes to compliments from quarterbacks, this is about as good as it gets. After all, Fernando Mendoza was the best player in college football last year and won the Heisman Trophy for a reason.



I don't care that Mendoza and Ponds were teammates; high praise doesn't go unnoticed or come easily. However, when the top pick in the draft says you're the best corner he's played with or against, you take note of it.

you heard the man pic.twitter.com/VDrpLjSz9c — New York Jets (@nyjets) April 25, 2026

Mendoza comes across as a super nice guy, but you don't hear him talk about defensive players like that often. That's saying something, and should be duly noted.

But he wasn't the only member of the IU football program to vouch for him either. Defensive coordinator Bryant Haines took to X shortly after the Jets drafted Ponds and had a similar response to Mendoza.

Coach AG - I promise you, he’s gonna bring it EVERY single day! He doesn’t know any other way.

Fired up for DLo, but also for the NY Jets & that organization. They got a DAWG!!! https://t.co/ylZ5kIojjf — Bryant Haines (@Coach_BHaines) April 25, 2026

Ponds Draws Comparisons to New Head Coach Aaron Glenn

Maybe it's just a coincidence, but many pundits have compared Ponds to his new head coach Aaron Glenn.

"you know who our head coach is, right? you guys got something in common"



the call that made D'Angelo Ponds a JET pic.twitter.com/sSI9cle705 — New York Jets (@nyjets) April 25, 2026

ESPN touched on it after Ponds was drafted, and Jets GM Darren Mougey even mentioned it, too. And it makes sense considering both were undersized defensive backs with great speed.



Some youngsters might not remember Glenn as a player, but he had a really nice career -- 15 seasons and a three-time Pro Bowl selection -- and just like Ponds, was 5-foot-9 and around 180 pounds in his playing days.

Other IU Players Drafted on Friday

Ponds was one of two Indiana players drafted on Friday, as running back Kaleon Black was selected in the third round by the San Francisco 49ers.

Black was the only running back selected on day two of the draft and is one of three running backs to be picked so far in the Draft.