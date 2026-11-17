Indiana football has already survived a handful of close calls this season. Now, the Hoosiers have one final road test standing between them and a return to Bloomington for the regular-season finale.



Indiana (9-1) heads west Saturday to face Washington (6-4) at Husky Stadium, where the Hoosiers will look to take another step toward a third consecutive College Football Playoff appearance.



Despite the challenges that come with a late-November trip across the country, ESPN's computers like Indiana's chances of returning home with another win.

ESPN FPI favors Indiana against Washington

Indiana enters the week ranked No. 8 in ESPN's Football Power Index, while Washington checks in at No. 43.



The model gives the Hoosiers a 78.6% chance of defeating the Huskies on Saturday, making Indiana a substantial favorite.



Interestingly, that projection is nearly identical to last week's matchup against USC, when ESPN's FPI gave Indiana a 78.2% chance of winning despite the Trojans entering the game ranked No. 16 in the model.

ESPN's SP+ model also favors the Hoosiers, projecting a 28-17 Indiana win and giving Curt Cignetti's team a 75% probability of winning.



Oddsmakers see a somewhat closer contest, with Indiana opening the week as roughly a 7.5-point favorite.

What the projections mean for Indiana

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Husky Stadium has long been considered one of college football's toughest road environments. But Washington hasn't enjoyed its usual home-field advantage this season.



The Huskies are 0-3 at home against Power Four opposition, falling to Penn State, Iowa and Minnesota.

Still, Washington has shown it can compete with quality opponents. The Huskies are coming off a 21-14 road win over Michigan State and have also won at Nebraska and Purdue this season.



The biggest concern for Indiana will be Washington quarterback Demond Williams.

The junior has completed 64.8% of his passes for 1,955 yards, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions. But it's his ability to extend plays with his legs that makes him especially dangerous.



Williams has rushed for nearly 400 yards, giving Washington a mobile quarterback capable of creating problems for an Indiana defense that has occasionally struggled to contain running quarterbacks.

"I told the defensive staff this morning," Cignetti said Monday during his weekly press conference. "I'm not going to spend all afternoon watching a running quarterback run all over the field against us again, which has been an Achilles' heel for us."



That mobility could be especially important for a Washington offense averaging just 93.8 rushing yards per game, ranking 133rd in the country.



On the other side of the ball, Indiana will face a Washington defense coordinated by former Purdue head coach Ryan Walters. The Huskies allow 21.1 points per game, which ranks 38th in the country, and have been slightly more effective against the run than the pass this season.

Indiana has already proven it can win close games, and Saturday offers another opportunity to show it can handle a difficult road environment with postseason implications growing by the week.



The computers expect the Hoosiers to take care of business in Seattle. But with a dangerous dual-threat quarterback on the opposite sideline, Indiana will have to earn it.