Indiana Football Has a Championship-Caliber Defense, and USC Found Out Why

The Trojans came to Bloomington looking for a way inside Indiana's fortress.



They didn't bring a wooden horse, but they did bring one of college football's most potent offenses. And for much of Saturday, it looked like they might find a way through.



USC marched inside Indiana's 20-yard line five times. Only once did the Trojans break through.

It's a familiar story for opposing offenses this season. Twenty-five times, teams have laid siege to Indiana's final 20 yards of turf. Just eight have emerged with touchdowns.



That's a 32% red-zone touchdown rate allowed, the best mark in the country.



On Saturday in Bloomington, even the Trojans couldn't conquer Indiana's fortress.

Indiana's red zone defense comes through again

USC accumulated 409 yards of offense Saturday, but managed just 13 points in a 27-13 loss to Indiana.



Twice in the fourth quarter, USC threatened to erase Indiana's seven-point lead. Twice, the Hoosiers slammed the door.

The first came on third-and-8 from Indiana's 10-yard line, when true freshman linebacker Jacob Savage leapt to deflect Jayden Maiava's pass toward the end zone. A flag initially came out for defensive pass interference, but officials picked it up after determining Savage had tipped the ball.



USC missed the ensuing 27-yard field goal.

On the Trojans' next possession, veteran linebacker Isaiah Jones delivered an even bigger play, jumping in front of Maiava's pass for an interception at the goal line. Indiana scored on its ensuing possession to put the game away.



"That was maybe the huge play of the night," Curt Cignetti said postgame. "It was a key, clutch play."

Indiana has now held six consecutive opponents under 20 points. The Hoosiers are allowing just 12.5 points per game, and Saturday's performance reinforced what has become their defensive identity.



"It's just our bend, don't break mentality," Savage said. "As long as we have a yard of green grass to defend, we're gonna do it to the best of our ability. We all kinda buy into that, and we take it personally."

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Jacob Savage is becoming a star

Among those defending Indiana's fortress Saturday was one of its newest and most impressive contributors: true freshman linebacker Jacob Savage.



A year ago, Savage was playing high school football in Kentucky. On Saturday, he led one of the nation's best defenses with a career-high 13 tackles against a top-20 opponent.

His emergence has been one of the more impressive developments of Indiana's season, particularly considering how much responsibility defensive coordinator Bryant Haines places on his linebackers.



"The guy just loves ball, and he's got a nose for the ball, and instinct, and he's really, really smart, super smart," Cignetti said. "He's a high achiever. He's worked his way up into a starting role and stepped in for [Rolijah] Hardy and played great football."

Indiana lost Aiden Fisher, one of the leaders of last season's defense, and entered this year with questions about how it would replace that production and leadership. Now, a true freshman is making game-changing plays in the heart of the defense.



It's another example of the depth and talent Haines has assembled in Bloomington.

A defense capable of carrying Indiana to a championship?

For much of this season, Indiana's offense hasn't consistently resembled the explosive unit that helped fuel its success a year ago. There have been quarterback struggles, stretches of offensive stagnation and games in which the Hoosiers have needed every defensive stop they could get.



But here's the thing: Indiana doesn't need its offense to set the world on fire to win a national championship.



Not with this defense.

Saturday was another example. USC had more than 400 yards of offense, yet Indiana surrendered just 13 points. The Trojans converted only two of 11 third downs, and the Hoosiers forced three interceptions.



That's what makes Indiana dangerous heading toward the postseason. With Grant Wilson now leading the offense, the Hoosiers don't necessarily need spectacular quarterback play every week. They need an offense that protects the football, capitalizes on opportunities and scores enough to complement a truly elite defense.



Indiana's offense doesn't have to be great for the Hoosiers to accomplish something great this season. Not when their defense already is.