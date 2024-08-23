First-year IU Football Coaches: Enthusiastic Terry Hoeppner Fills Hoosiers Fans With Hope
So many Indiana football coaching changes over the years were a matter of putting the last guy in the rear view mirror.
When it comes to Terry Hoeppner, it’s a tragic matter of what might have been.
Hoeppner came to Indiana in late 2004 and immediately infused a level of enthusiasm and professionalism not seen since the Bill Mallory era.
Alas, Indiana fans only get a taste of what Hoeppner might have been able to bring to the program. In late 2005, he was diagnosed with a brain tumor. Hoeppner missed two games in 2006 while trying to recover from his condition. He died on June 19, 2007.
In his short time in Bloomington, Hoeppner inspired confidence, built several traditions that still continue , and the Hoosiers began to see progress on the field.
More than that, he was a man who represented Indiana in a positive manner and who is justly remembered by Hoosiers fans as a beacon in Indiana’s football history.
A beacon that was extinguished far too soon.
Why change?
Hoeppner’s predecessor, Gerry DiNardo, was in a difficult position before his first season even concluded.
The man who hired him and who had been a colleague earlier in their careers – Indiana athletic director Michael McNeely – resigned in disgrace during DiNardo’s first season. That’s never a good recipe for longevity.
DiNardo, hailed as a turnaround expert, did not help his own cause with Indiana’s on-field fortunes.
In 2003, his second season, Indiana regressed to 2-10. The wins were over Indiana State and a one-win Illinois outfit. The Hoosiers only played two other games where they were within a possession of the opposition at the’ end.
Indiana fans never really got on board, and the losing just exacerbated their lack of interest. By 2004, the Hoosiers had gone a decade without a winning season.
Hopes were raised when Indiana upset No. 24 Oregon 30-24 in the second game of the season. The Hoosiers would also beat No. 24 Minnesota at home, but apart from that? It was a lot of misery.
The sum of Indiana’s fears culminated in a 63-24 loss at Purdue to conclude the season. It left DiNardo with an 8-27 record. The Hoosiers never won more than a single Big Ten game in DiNardo’s three seasons.
“There is a lot of pressure. This is a great school. We do most everything very well at Indiana, academically and sports-wise, except football,” DiNardo said after the Purdue loss.
Athletic director Rick Greenspan was a bit more pointed.
“All I can say is, that was a disappointing, embarrassing, frustrating game that will leave a bad taste in my mouth for a long time,” said Greenspan to the Indianapolis Star on the Purdue loss.
Less than two weeks later, DiNardo was fired with two years left on his contract. DiNardo, however, would soon become a regular part of the Big Ten scene post-Indiana. He is a long-time analyst for Big Ten Network.
Enter Hoeppner
From the start, Hoeppner, who had led Miami of Ohio to a top 10 ranking in 2003 and was 48-25 with the RedHawks, was mentioned as a prime candidate. Indiana wasted little time in wooing him. Hoeppner was hired on Dec. 17, 2004.
Hoeppner, who was born in Fort Wayne and graduated from Woodlan High School in eastern Allen County, was an Indiana guy without the baggage of Indiana’s legacy of football failure.
“Nothing worthwhile is ever gained easily. If you think you can or if you think you can’t, you are right. Well, I think we can,” Hoeppner said when introduced as coach.
Hoeppner was the third coach Indiana had hired who previously coached at Miami of Ohio. Hoeppner had an endorsement from one of them – Bill Mallory. The other who had Miami roots was John Pont.
Indiana struck gold with the previous Miami pair and was hoping Hoeppner would bring similar magic.
Year One
What was notable about Hoeppner in his first season wasn’t necessarily what happened on the field but what happened off of it.
Almost immediately, “Hep Wants You!” posters and billboards began appearing around the state. Hoeppner knew he could only succeed if he got the state behind him, and he put his full efforts into marketing his team.
Hoeppner found a 3-ton piece of limestone that dated to Memorial Stadium’s construction, displayed it in the north end zone, and dubbed it The Rock. He implored his teams to Defend The Rock, which became a rallying cry and part of Indiana’s marketing strategy.
Hoeppner also originated The Walk. Two hours before game time, Hoeppner decided to have the team walk to the stadium from adjacent Assembly Hall so fans, the Marching Hundred and the Red Steppers could fire everyone up and cheer the Hoosiers on.
Taken individually, these things might have seemed quaint, even corny. But Hoeppner’s sincere belief in them sold Indiana fans on his genuine desire to get the program pointed in the right direction. Hoosiers fans began to believe in Hep.
The on-field product was going to take more time.
Indiana started 3-0, including a 38-14 romp over Kentucky. Reality set in once Big Ten play began. The defense, sieve-like since the Cam Cameron era, was still a major problem as six of Indiana’s Big Ten foes scored 40 points or more.
The only Big Ten victory was a 36-13 triumph over a two-win Illinois team. However, the 4-7 record was still better than any DiNardo achieved in Bloomington.
There was hope for the future, but tragedy would end Hoeppner’s dream before it could be achieved.
