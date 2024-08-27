Former Indiana Quarterback Nate Sudfeld Released By Detroit Lions
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Former Indiana quarterback Nate Sudfeld fell victim to the NFL's roster cut deadline.
The Detroit Lions have reportedly released Sudfeld, who played at Indiana from 2012-15 under former head coach Kevin Wilson. Teams must trim their rosters from 90 to 53 players by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.
The news was first reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, who said it appears Hendon Hooker has won the Lions' backup quarterback job behind returning starter Jared Goff.
"Sudfeld has impressed plenty in practice (without a ton of game reps) and will find his way into a practice squad, at the least," Rapoport posted on X.
Sudfeld has moved around the NFL since graduating from Indiana. The Washington Redskins drafted him in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, and he has spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles (2017-2020), San Francisco 49ers (2021) and Detroit Lions (2022-24).
The 6-foot-6, 230-pound quarterback has appeared in six career games as a backup. He has completed 25-of-37 pass attempts (67.6%) for 188 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
Sudfeld is Indiana's all-time leader in passing yards with 7,879 and passing touchdowns with 61. He also holds the single-season passing record with 3,573 yards, set in 2015.
He threw for 464 yards against Rutgers in 2015, which ranks fourth on Indiana's single-game leaderboard. Sudfeld also ranks fourth among Indiana quarterbacks in career pass attempts (983) and third in career completion percentage (60.3).
