NFL Week 15 Opening Odds for Every Game (Bills Favored vs. Pats, Packers Favored in Denver)
Week 15 of the NFL season is upon us, and bye weeks are a thing of the past!
All 32 teams will be in action in Week 15, as there are just four games remaining for every team in the regular season and a ton of playoff spots up for grabs. There are some massive matchups in the AFC, as the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots face off in a huge AFC West matchup and the Kansas City Chiefs host the Los Angeles Chargers in a big game in the AFC West.
Elsewhere, likely playoff-bound teams like Denver and Green Bay square off, and oddsmakers have the Packers and Jordan Love favored on the road in that matchup.
This week's primetime games also feature teams in the mix for the playoffs, as Tampa Bay plays on Thursday night, Dallas plays on Sunday night and Pittsburgh and Miami face off on Monday night.
If you have an early lean for a game, this could be the time to place a bet before the odds move. If not, knowing the opening lines is also a great resource to see where the public is betting or where the line is moving due to injuries.
Here's a breakdown of the opening odds for every NFL game in Week 15 of the 2025 season.
NFL Odds for Every Week 15 Game
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Thursday Night Football – Dec. 11
Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Spread: Bucs -4.5 (-115)
- Total: 44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sunday, Dec.14 – 1 p.m. EST Games
Washington Commanders vs. New York Giants
- Spread: Giants -1.5 (-110)
- Total: 46.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots
- Spread: Bills -1.5 (+100)
- Total: 50.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals
- Spread: Ravens -1.5 (-115)
- Total: 52.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
New York Jets vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
- Spread: Jaguars -12.5 (-110)
- Total: 41.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs
- Spread: Chiefs -5.5 (-110)
- Total: 44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Arizona Cardinals vs. Houston Texans
- Spread: Texans -7.5 (-110)
- Total: 42.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Cleveland Browns vs. Chicago Bears
- Spread: Bears -7 (-115)
- Total: 40.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Philadelphia Eagles
- Spread: Eagles -13.5 (-105)
- Total: 39.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sunday, Dec. 14 – 4 p.m. EST Games
Indianapolis Colts vs. Seattle Seahawks
- Spread: Seahawks -9.5 (-110)
- Total: 43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Tennessee Titans vs. San Francisco 49ers
- Spread: 49ers -12.5 (-118)
- Total: 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Green Bay Packers vs. Denver Broncos
- Spread: Packers -1.5 (-110)
- Total: 41.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints
- Spread: Panthers -2.5 (-110)
- Total: 40.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Rams
- Spread: Rams -4.5 (-110)
- Total: 52.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sunday Night Football – Dec. 14
Minnesota Vikings vs. Dallas Cowboys
- Spread: Cowboys -6 (-110)
- Total: 48.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Monday Night Football – Dec. 15
Miami Dolphins vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
- Spread: Steelers -3 (-120)
- Total: 43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
