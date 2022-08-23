Former Indiana Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. Named Washington Starter

Washington coach Kalen DeBoer announced on Tuesday that Michael Penix Jr. will be the starting quarterback for the Huskies when they open the season on Sept. 3 versus Kent State.

"He's just had a really great camp," DeBoer said. "And he's been consistent from the time spring ball started to where he's at now. He's done a great job earning it. I'm excited for him to get those extra reps now, build that chemistry with the group. I think now he can take that next level of leadership ... You go with who's going to lead you up and down the field and who gives you the best chance to win a football game, and that's Michael."

Following four seasons at Indiana, Penix transferred to Washington this offseason to reunite with DeBoer, who was Indiana's offensive coordinator in 2019. Penix had horrible luck throughout his Hoosier career, suffering season-ending injuries in four consecutive seasons.

A Tampa, Fla. native, Penix arrived at Indiana before the 2018 season as the No. 13 pro-style quarterback in the class of 2018. He made his collegiate debut in Indiana's 2018 season-opening win against Florida International, completing 8-of-10 passes for 96 yards and a touchdown. Penix suffered a season-ending ACL injury against Penn State on Oct. 28, which allowed him to maintain redshirt status.

Penix returned as Indiana's starting quarterback in 2019, setting Indiana's single-season completion percentage mark at 68.8 percent. In his first career road start, he connected on 33-of-42 passes for 286 yards and three at No. 25 Michigan State.

The Hoosiers were off to a 6-2 start in 2019 with Penix and DeBoer's offense scoring over 30 points in seven of eight games, but Penix suffered a right sternoclavicular joint injury on Nov. 2 against Northwestern, ending his season. The Hoosiers reached the Gator Bowl against Tennessee, but blew a 13-point fourth quarter lead to lose by one point and end the season at 8-5.

Indiana's 2020 campaign followed a similar narrative. The Hoosiers were 4-1 with wins over Penn State, Rutgers, Michigan and Michigan State to start the season. Penix made national headlines with his dive for the pylon to beat Penn State in overtime.

The Hoosiers' only loss came by seven points at Ohio State in a game where Penix threw for 491 yards and five touchdowns, as they approached a road test at Maryland. Indiana commanded a 17-3 lead late in the third quarter when Penix scampered for a 21-yard gain. But as he reached the sideline, Penix fell awkwardly to the ground. Another torn ACL.

Indiana entered an Outback Bowl matchup with Ole Miss at 6-1, but without Penix, the Hoosier offense struggled was held to six points in the first three quarters. Running back Stevie Scott plowed his way to two fourth-quarter touchdowns, but Indiana fell 26-20 for its second consecutive bowl-game defeat.

Penix made a valiant effort to comeback for the 2021 season, but it was clear he didn't have the same elusive qualities inside or outside the pocket. He completed 87-of-162 attempts for 939 yards, four touchdowns and seven interceptions. And on Oct. 2 at Penn State, Penix suffered his fourth-consecutive season-ending injury, this time an acromioclavicular joint separation in his left shoulder.

In total, Penix completed 342-of-576 passes for 4,197 yards, 29 touchdowns, 15 interceptions and five 300-yard games. He rushed for 165 yards on 64 attempts with six touchdowns. Penix will be remembered for the pylon dive against Penn State that helped Indiana crack the AP top 10, but devastating injury luck will leave many 'What if's' surrounding hiscareer as a Hoosier.

Penix entered the transfer portal following Indiana's disastrous 2-10 season in 2021. He'll reunite with DeBoer at Washington for the 2022 season, hoping to rekindle the offensive success the duo generated in 2019. With his redshirt season in 2018 and the NCAA granting every athlete a bonus COVID-19 year, Penix still has two years of remaining collegiate eligibility.