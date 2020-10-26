Game Time for Indiana's Home Game against Michigan Revealed

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The game time for Indiana's week three matchup has been announced.

On Nov. 7, the Hoosiers will take on the Michigan Wolverines at noon on FS1 inside Memorial Stadium.

Indiana and Michigan are both currently 1-0 on the season. The Hoosiers defeated Penn State to begin the season, and Michigan defeated Minnesota.

Heading into this Saturday, Indiana will take on Rutgers on the road, and Michigan will host Michigan State at home.

Both the Hoosiers and Wolverines are ranked in the AP top 25 poll with Indiana checking in at No. 17 and Michigan at No. 13.

Last season, the Wolverines won the game in Bloomington 39-14.

In accordance with Big Ten policy, members of the public will not be permitted to attend any Big Ten games during the 2020 season.

You can view the full Big Ten schedule here.

You can also view the full week three Big Ten schedule below:

