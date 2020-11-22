Kickoff Time Set for Indiana's Game With Maryland on Saturday

Indiana returns home for a game this Saturday against Maryland after losing for the first time this season last weekend at Ohio State. Kickoff is set for Noon ET on ESPN2.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana's game against Maryland on Saturday is scheduled to kick off at Noon ET, but now the wait begins to see if it's going to be played.

Maryland has been forced to cancel its last two games because of a rash of positive COVID-19 test results, It's affected more than a dozen players so far, which forced them to pause workouts. Even coach Mike Locksley tested positive last Wednesday and has been forced to isolate at home. We probably won't know until mid-week if the game will be able to be played or not. Last week's game wasn't canceled until Thursday.

There have been four Big Ten games canceled so far this season. Wisconsin was the first program that was hit, and the Badgers had to miss games in Week 2 and Week 3 against Nebraska and Purdue, respectively.

Maryland got off to a 2-1 start, but has had to miss games against Ohio State and Michigan State the past two weeks. The Terrapins were blown out 43-3 by Northwestern in the season opener, but played well in upset wins over Minnesota and Penn State.

Indiana and Maryland have played every season during the last six years, and the last four games have all been close, one-score games. Indiana has won the last two, and are 6-2 against the Terps all-time. Last year, Peyton Ramsey came off the bench after Michael Penix Jr. was injured and led the Hoosiers to a 34-28 win.

The game will be televised on ESPN2.

Indiana is 4-1 now after losing 42-35 to Ohio State on Saturday. It snapped a five-game Big Ten winning streak for the Hoosiers dating back to last season.

Here are the starting times for all of the Big Ten games this weekend:

Nebraska at Iowa (Friday): 1 p.m. ET, TV: FOX

Maryland at Indiana: Noon ET, TV: ESPN2

Noon ET, TV: ESPN2 Ohio State at Illinois: Noon ET, TV: FOX Sports 1

Noon ET, TV: FOX Sports 1 Penn State at Michigan: Noon ET, TV: ABC

Noon ET, TV: ABC Minnesota at Wisconsin: 2 p.m. ET, TV: Big Ten Network

2 p.m. ET, TV: Big Ten Network Northwestern at Michigan State, 3:30 p.m. ET: ESPN2

3:30 p.m. ET: ESPN2 Rutgers at Purdue, 4 p.m. ET, TV: Fox Sports 1

