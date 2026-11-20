Indiana football coach Curt Cignetti joined Don Fischer for his weekly Inside Indiana Football radio show Thursday night, reflecting on the Hoosiers' win over USC and looking ahead to Saturday's road matchup against Washington.



Here are three takeaways from his comments.

Cignetti pleased with Grant Wilson, provides Josh Hoover update

Grant Wilson's first start at Indiana wasn't perfect, but it was enough to earn praise from his head coach.



Wilson threw for more than 300 yards in Indiana's win over USC, delivering several explosive plays as the Hoosiers found more offensive success than they had in recent weeks.

"[Wilson] made big plays for us, clutch plays, still some [missed opportunities] there, but they were across the board," Cignetti said.



Beyond his performance, Cignetti emphasized Wilson's leadership and the respect he's earned throughout the past two years from his teammates.



"He's a veteran guy," Cignetti said. "Looked up to by his teammates."

Meanwhile, Josh Hoover continues to recover from the injury that contributed to his struggles before Wilson took over at halftime against Minnesota.



Cignetti didn't provide a definitive assessment of Hoover's health, but indicated that he is making progress.

"I don't have a high-tech gauge where I can point at a guy and say he's 88% or 96%," Cignetti said. "He's looking better every day, but really pleased with what Grant is getting done."



Wilson appears positioned to remain Indiana's starter against Washington, although Cignetti stopped short of explicitly confirming that Thursday.

Winning hasn't erased Indiana's mistakes

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Indiana has made a habit of finding ways to win close games this season, something Cignetti believes speaks to the team's character.



"They win close games," Cignetti said. "That's a mark of great competitive character and competitive excellence."

But those wins haven't prevented Cignetti from identifying areas that are in need of improvement.



"Winning doesn't erase all the screw-ups," Cignetti said. "We have to get better. Everybody has to take objective critique in coaching and not be sensitive."

Indiana has won four one-score games this season, leaning on timely plays and a defense that has repeatedly delivered in clutch situations.



The Hoosiers are 9-1 and remain firmly in the College Football Playoff conversation, but their ability to reach their ultimate goals could depend on how much they improve over the final weeks of the regular season.

Cignetti challenges Indiana's defense ahead of Washington

Indiana's defense has been the foundation of its success this season, but Cignetti wants to see an even better performance Saturday.



The biggest concern against Washington is quarterback Demond Williams Jr., whose mobility presents a challenge that Indiana has struggled to contain at times this season.

Cignetti referenced previous matchups against Northwestern and Nebraska, when opposing quarterbacks extended plays and created problems with their legs.



"I'm not spending all afternoon on the sideline watching [Williams] run around like we did against Northwestern and Nebraska," Cignetti said.

Containing Williams will require disciplined play from Indiana's defensive front and linebackers, especially when passing plays break down.



Cignetti acknowledged that Indiana surrendered more yardage than usual against USC, and the Hoosiers will need to tighten things up against another talented offense.