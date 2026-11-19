Indiana football is entering the home stretch of the regular season, and the Hoosiers are still seeing some movement in their personnel picture.



Saturday's 27-13 win over USC provided opportunities for several players to make their mark, while others saw their standing shift heading into Indiana's trip to Washington.



Here are four players rising and three falling in this week's Stock Report.

Rising: Khobie Martin

Getting back on the field against Minnesota was one thing. Khobie Martin's performance against USC was another.



With Turbo Richard sidelined, Martin played 25 snaps and accounted for three of Indiana's four runs of at least 10 yards.



Martin was expected to play a significant role in Indiana's backfield before breaking his forearm on the second snap of the season. Now, after a 12-carry, 82-yard, one-touchdown performance against the Trojans, he's showing why.

Falling: Rolijah Hardy

This one comes with a sizable asterisk.



Rolijah Hardy remains one of Indiana's best defensive players, but Jacob Savage's emergence means the Hoosiers aren't nearly as dependent on Hardy's availability as they once were.



With Savage playing at a high level, Indiana doesn't necessarily ned to rush Hardy back from injury.



Hardy's ability hasn't diminished. Indiana's dependence on him has.

Rising: Jacob Savage

Consider this Savage's graduation from the Stock Report.



The true freshman has appeared here several times in recent weeks, but there's only so much higher his stock can climb.



Savage made another start in place of Hardy against USC and led Indiana in tackles, continuing to play like a legitimate freshman All-American.



At this point, performances like Saturday's are becoming the expectation rather than the exception.

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Falling: Turbo Richard

Much like Hardy, Richard lands here through little fault of his own.



Richard missed Saturday's games with an injury, opening the door for Martin to take on a larger role, and Martin made the most of it.



Richard remains one of the Big Ten's better running backs, but with Martin back alongside Lee Beebe Jr., Indiana suddenly has more options in its backfield. This could mean slightly fewer opportunities for Richard once he returns.

Rising: Austin Leibfried

Austin Leibfried couldn't have asked for a much better audition.



Replacing the injured Joe Brunner at right guard, Leibfried played all 64 offensive snaps against USC and allowed just one quarterback pressure, according to Pro Football Focus.



With Brunner now out for the season after tearing his ACL, Leibfried appears poised to take over the starting job permanently.



Saturday was an encouraging first step.

Falling: A.J. Harris

Saturday wasn't A.J. Harris' finest afternoon.



The Indiana cornerback was targeted eight times against USC, allowing four receptions for 72 yards. He also surrendered the big play that set up the Trojans' touchdown late in the first half.



Harris has been reliable for much of the season, but with Washington's passing attack up next, he'll need to bounce back quickly.

Rising: Brock Schott

Brock Schott's growing role in Indiana's offense is becoming difficult to ignore.



Schott played 42 snaps against USC, eight more than Trevor Gibbs, and caught a season-high four passes for 40 yards and a touchdown.



He also ran 20 routes and has now recorded his three highest snap counts of the season in Indiana's three most recent games.



Gibbs remains valuable as a blocker, but Schott is giving Indiana another receiving option at a position that hasn't traditionally been a major part of its passing attack.