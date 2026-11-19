It's been a hot topic regarding the College Foobtall Playoff committee as Indiana has had to seemingly pull a few rabbits out of its hat to get to 9-1 this season.



Now the Hoosiers head to the Pacific Northwest to take on Washington on Saturday, and a spot in the Big Ten championship game and a likely playoff spot hang in the balance for the Hoosiers.

While the common argument against Indiana is that it has to be "lucky" or simply "isn't that good" based on close final scores, Washington head coach Jed Fisch sees a different story.



He talked about that while previewing his matchup with the Hoosiers this week.

Jed Fisch on Indiana's Late Game Heroics

How important is having a good number of veterans on a college football roster? Fisch sees it being a massive part of the formula that has gotten Indiana to 9-1 at this point in the season.



"Regardless of circumstance, they have continued to get one more point than the other team and its a fascinating study," said Fisch. "I do believe 100 percent that it has a ton to do with experience."

“It’s a fascinating study…there’s a sense that they know they’re going to be able to get the outcome that they want in the end.”



Washington head coach Jedd Fisch analyses why #iufb has been so successful in close games.



MORE: https://t.co/cP2m3KFtzN pic.twitter.com/85d4A2S1pb — Colin McMahon (@ColinMcMahon31) November 19, 2026

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Indiana has used late-game heroics to survive scares at Nebraska and Michigan, as well as at home against Minnesota. It even came within literal inches of handing Ohio State a loss in the final seconds.



"When you look at their team age, their team experience together, there's this sense of 'we know we're going to get the outcome we want at the end'".

Winning Late Isn't New for Indiana

While the close wins have been what much of the national media has run with regarding Indiana, the fact is this isn't new.



Sure, there were more blowouts of Big Ten foes in both 2024 and 2025, but last year did see the tightrope escapes at both Iowa and Penn State before sneaking by Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship.

Great teams find ways to win games no matter the circumstance, and over the last two seasons, Indiana has done that better than anyone else in the country.



It's not always the prettiest of things, but if you're in a close game late, do you like the chances of any other team nationally more than you like Indiana?

2002 Ohio State Vibes

While not undefeated, this Indiana squad gives me a lot of Ohio State vibes from way back in 2002.



That year the Buckeyes went 14-0 and upset Miami to win the national championship, but had plenty of scares along the way.



It had one-possession wins over Cincinnati, Wisconsin, and Penn State before surviving against John Gockman and Illinois, as well as Purdue and Michigan in November.



That's not a guarantee that Indiana is going to win out and go on another deep run in the College Football Playoff, but is to say that those counting the Hoosiers out of being a national championship contender because of how hard it has had to work should maybe think twice before throwing dirt on the team.