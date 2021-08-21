VIDEO: Here's What Indiana Offensive Tackle Caleb Jones Said Friday
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana offensive tackle Caleb Jones met with the media on Friday, and here are the highlight of what he had to say, plus the full video of the press conference.
On the difference in fall camp this year compared to last season:
Caleb Jones: It is almost night and day compared to last fall. Having the offseason helped in order for me to be successful. I am in better shape, make the most out of our practices, go hard and make the most of everyday.
On his outlook for the team entering the season:
Jones: The sky is the limit for this team. I truly believe we can go as far as we want to go as a unit, as far as we are willing to work, and prepare to go is how far we will go. I do not think there is a limit for this team. A big thing for the offensive line is the run game. It has been our focus for most of this fall camp. We are making sure that we can open gaps for our running backs and making our offense as balanced as it should be. We are working on getting to the level we need to get to be successful.
On what he focused on during the offseason:
Jones: The number one focus I had was getting my weight under control. Last season I did not perform the way that I should have and did not reach the goal I had in mind. I am sure a lot of people saw that in the way that I played, so this offseason was all about getting my weight under control, working as hard as I can so I can maximize the talents that I have this final season. I am making sure that I am working hard and leading my teammates.
Related videos on Indiana football
- INDIANA OFFENSIVE LINE COACH DARREN HILLER (Aug. 20): Here's what Indiana offensive line coach Darren Hiller said during an entertaining 15-minute interview. CLICK HERE
- INDIANA OFFENSIVE LINEMAN MATT BEDFORD (Aug. 20): Indiana junior Matt Bedford talks about his offseason improvements, especially with his pass blocking and so much more. CLICK HERE
- INDIANA OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR NICK SHERIDAN (Aug. 19): Indiana offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan talks about making improvements in the running game during fall camp. CLICK HERE
Related stories on Indiana football
- OFFENSIVE LINE SETS THE TONE: Indiana has lofty aspirations this season, and for them to reach their goals, the offensive line is going to have to be better in the run game and keep quarterback Michael Penix Jr. healthy. They're ready to do just that, tackles Caleb Jones and Matt Bedford say. CLICK HERE
- MIKE & MICAH PODCAST: Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and linebacker Micah McFadden, both All-American candidates, are joining the Sports Illustrated Indiana team this fall to take part in a 30-minute podcast every Tuesday during the season. The podcast will be broadcast live from Yogi's every week. CLICK HERE
- RANKING ALLEN'S WINS: Indiana coach Tom Allen has won 24 games at Indiana so far, and some wins have been bigger than others. Which ones have been the most important? HoosiersNow publisher Tom Brew ranks them all, from No. 1 to No. 24, CLICK HERE
- INDIANA SCHEDULE: Here is the complete schedule for Indiana's 2021 football season, with dates, game times and TV where applicable. CLICK HERE