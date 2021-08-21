VIDEO: Here's What Indiana Offensive Tackle Caleb Jones Said Friday

Indiana senior offensive tackle Caleb Jones met with the media on Friday and talked a lot about keeping his weight down this year, and how me feels quicker and has more endurance thanks to a solid offseason.

On the difference in fall camp this year compared to last season:

Caleb Jones: It is almost night and day compared to last fall. Having the offseason helped in order for me to be successful. I am in better shape, make the most out of our practices, go hard and make the most of everyday.

On his outlook for the team entering the season:

Jones: The sky is the limit for this team. I truly believe we can go as far as we want to go as a unit, as far as we are willing to work, and prepare to go is how far we will go. I do not think there is a limit for this team. A big thing for the offensive line is the run game. It has been our focus for most of this fall camp. We are making sure that we can open gaps for our running backs and making our offense as balanced as it should be. We are working on getting to the level we need to get to be successful.

On what he focused on during the offseason:

Jones: The number one focus I had was getting my weight under control. Last season I did not perform the way that I should have and did not reach the goal I had in mind. I am sure a lot of people saw that in the way that I played, so this offseason was all about getting my weight under control, working as hard as I can so I can maximize the talents that I have this final season. I am making sure that I am working hard and leading my teammates.

