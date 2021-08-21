VIDEO: Here's What Indiana Offensive Lineman Matt Bedford Said Friday

Indiana junior offensive lineman Matt Bedford said he's been working a lot on his pass protection moves this year, and he's loved having a normal camp once again to get a lot of work done. Here's the full video of his press conference on Friday.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Junior offensive lineman Matt Bedford met with the media on Friday and discussed his progress so far during the first couple of weeks of fall camp. Here are the highlights of the interview and his full video interview.

On how fall camp has been going for the offensive line:

Matt Bedford: I feel like we have grown as far as our fundamentals and our technique. Personally, I have grown in pass protection. Last year that was my Achilles heel but this year I think I am going to be a lot stronger in that area. We are improving our fundamentals in the game and the things that you are going to fall back during the season in tough situations.

On the difference between this season and last year:

Bedford: It has been good not being in the cohorts like we were last year. Now that we are all allowed in the team room as an offensive line, we can form a better bond because we are all allowed to be together in one area. We can talk and communicate after practice about how we messed up a play or ‘let me go talk this person.’ Being able to have a face-to-face interaction has been great for us.

On the increased communication among the group:

Bedford: The communication has been tremendous. For the offensive line to be able to communicate, talk with each other on consistent basis during plays and when we are off the field has been great. It has been great being able to call plays during practice and communicate off the field. Also, it has been great to communicate our mistakes, correct those mistakes, and come out on the next play and make great things happen. That is all we care about.



