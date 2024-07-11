Hoosier Roundtable Podcast: Indiana Linebackers Micah McFadden, Terry Tallen, Aaron Casey
BEDFORD, Ind. – Indiana football alumni gathered at Stone Crest Golf Course in June for the second annual Tallen McFadden Hoosier Football Invitational Golf Tournament.
Before the Hoosiers teed off, Jack Ankony of Sports Illustrated Indiana sat down with former Indiana linebackers Terry Tallen, Micah McFadden and Aaron Casey for a new episode of the Hoosier Roundtable podcast.
The conversation included memories of their football careers at Indiana, plus McFadden and Casey’s upcoming seasons in the NFL with the New York Giants and Cincinnati Bengals, respectively. Tallen also talked about the scholarship he funds at Indiana, facilities improvements, his first impressions of meeting with new Indiana coach Curt Cignetti and expectations for the future of the program.
Check out the full podcast below.
Tallen, McFadden and Casey are three of the best linebackers in Indiana football history. Tallen was a co-captain and starting middle linebacker for the 1979 Holiday Bowl champion Hoosiers.
McFadden played under coach Tom Allen from 2018-21, and he led the team in tackles during both the 2019 and 2020 seasons, a stretch in which Indiana went 14-7 and reached the Gator Bowl and Outback Bowl. McFadden earned All-American second-team and All-Big Ten first-team honors in 2020, along with Indiana’s Anthony Thompson Most Valuable Player award. He was a fifth-round pick by the New York Giants in 2022 and has played in 33 games with 21 starts, 160 tackles and 18 tackles for loss in two seasons.
Casey just wrapped up his Indiana career, playing from 2018-23 under Allen.. In his final year as a Hoosier, he led the Big Ten and ranked third nationally with 20 tackles for loss. He earned All-Big Ten first-team and All-American second-team honors by Phil Steele. Casey went undrafted in 2023, but he signed with the Cincinnati Bengals and recently completed his first NFL minicamp.
It was an interesting conversation with plenty of thoughts on the previous and current state of the Indiana football program.