How To Watch Indiana Football Against Maryland In Week 5
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Curt Cignetti era of Indiana football is off to a strong start, but the difficulty level will continue to rise with Big Ten play the rest of the season.
The Hoosiers are 4-0 with wins over Florida International, Western Illinois, UCLA and Charlotte by an average of over 40 points. Next up, they host a 3-1 Maryland team, which has won three straight games against Indiana and has won at least seven games in each of the last three seasons.
"They got a lot of talent," Cignetti said. "They're a good football team. They're very well coached. Will be a tremendous challenge."
The Hoosiers and Terrapins both rank top-20 nationally in total passing yards this season, but there may be an additional obstacle as rain is currently forecasted for Saturday afternoon in Bloomington. With a win, Indiana would have its first 5-0 start since the 1967 season, when it made the Rose Bowl.
How to watch Indiana vs. Maryland
- Who: Indiana Hoosiers (4-0) vs. Maryland (3-1)
- What: Second Big Ten game for Indiana and Maryland.
- When: Noon ET on Saturday, Sept. 28
- Where: Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Announcers: Jeff Levering (play-by-play), Jake Butt (analyst), Brooke Fletcher (sideline)
- Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)
- Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network, Sirius XM (channel 119 or 195)
- Radio Announcers: Don Fischer (play-by-play), Buck Suhr (analyst), John Herrick
- Point spread: Indiana is a 6.5-point favorite over Maryland and the over/under is 51.5 points, according to the Fan Duel Sportsbook.
- Last season's records: Indiana went 3-9 overall and 1-8 in the Big Ten, including wins over Indiana State, Akron and Wisconsin. Maryland went 8-5 overall and 4-5 in the Big Ten. The Terrapins made the Music City Bowl and defeated Auburn 31-13.
- Last games: Indiana defeated Charlotte 52-14, and Maryland defeated Villanova 38-20.
- Series history: Indiana leads the all-time series 7-5 and has a 4-2 record against Maryland in Bloomington. Maryland has won the last three matchups, most recently defeating the Hoosiers 44-17 in College Park. Indiana's last win over Maryland was a 27-11 victory on Nov. 28, 2020 in Bloomington. The series includes 10 matchups over the last 10 seasons, a 5-5 split, beginning in 2014 when Maryland joined the Big Ten. The other two matchups were Indiana victories in 1934 and 1935.
- Weather: According to weather.com, it’s going to be 68 degrees with a 76% chance of rain and winds at 11 miles per hour from the east-northeast at Noon ET on Saturday in Bloomington.
Meet the coaches
- Mike Locksley, Maryland: Locksley is in his sixth season at Maryland, and he has a 32-34 overall record and a 15-33 Big Ten record. The Terrapins have won at least seven games in each of the last three seasons, including wins in the Pinstripe Bowl, Duke's Mayo Bowl and Music City Bowl. Maryland has gone below .500 in Big Ten play and finished between fourth and sixth in the Big Ten East division each season. Prior to Maryland, Locksley spent three seasons at Alabama under coach Nick Saban and was the offensive coordinator in 2018. He had a previous stint at Maryland as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2012-15. Locksley's first head coaching job was at New Mexico, where he went 2-26 from 2009-11. Other previous stops include assistant coaching positions at Illinois, Florida, Army, Pacific, Navy Prep and Towson State. He played defensive back at Towson State from 1988-91.
- Curt Cignetti, Indiana: Cignetti, 4-0 at Indiana, is in his first season coaching the Hoosiers after a five-year run at James Madison with a 52-9 overall record. During his first three seasons at James Madison, the Dukes reached the FCS national championship once and the semifinals twice. After moving up to the FBS, they went 19-4 under Cignetti. Prior to JMU, he had a 14-9 record in two seasons at Elon and a 53-17 record in six seasons at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Before becoming a head coach, he was the wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator at Alabama under Nick Saban from 2007-10 and held various assistant coaching positions at NC State from 2000-06. Other previous stops include Pittsburgh, Temple, Rice and Davidson. Cignetti played quarterback at West Virginia from 1979-82. His father, Frank, is in the College Football Hall of Fame.
