How To Watch Indiana vs Ohio State: TV Channel, Kickoff Time, Odds
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The undefeated Indiana Hoosiers host the Ohio State Buckeyes in a top-five matchup on Saturday in Bloomington, Indiana. This game has been one of the most anticipated matchups of the 2026 season with the winner having an inside track to the Big Ten Championship Game.
How to watch Indiana vs. Nebraska
Who: No. 5 Indiana vs. No. 4 Ohio State
When: 12 p.m. ET, Saturday, Oct. 10
Where: Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Indiana
TV: FOX. Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (analyst), Jenny Taft (sideline)
Radio: Indiana Hoosier Sports Network; Don Fischer (play-by-play), Buck Suhr (analyst), John Herrick
Indiana vs. Ohio State odds
Spread: Indiana +3.5
Moneyline: Indiana +150
Over/Under: 51.1
All odds are subject to change and are courtesy of DraftKings
Quick thoughts on Indiana vs. Ohio State
Saturday's game will be one of the most anticipated events on the campus of Indiana University. The only sporting events that may come close are the 1967 Old Oaken Bucket game and a 1976 basketball game against Michigan.
Multiple national shows will be broadcasting live from Bloomington leading into the game on Saturday. Bussin' and Pate, will be live from the parking lot of Memorial Stadium on Friday at 2 pm ET and airing on ESPN, while FOX's Big Noon Kickoff will air on Saturday morning at 10 am ET.
The winner of this game will have an inside track to the Big Ten Championship game. Both the Hoosiers and Buckeyes enter the game at 3-0 in the Big Ten. With how the season has played out so far, the winner, who will move to 4-0, will be a favorite to make it to Indianapolis for the first weekend of December.
On the flip side, the loser is not eliminated from the College Football Playoff. An Indiana loss will end their 22-game winning streak, but not take them out of the CFP race, as an 11-1 season would still be very realistic.
The Buckeyes, on the other hand, will see their margin for error shrink with a loss. Their loss at Texas in Week Two is a "good loss", this would be their second, with games against Oregon, Northwestern, Nebraska, and Michigan still on the docket.
Indiana ended a 30-game losing streak to Ohio State last season, but the Hoosiers have not beaten the Buckeyes in Bloomington since a 41-7 beatdown in 1988. The Hoosiers have won 19 straight at home, and the sellout crowd will be primed and ready for one of the best games of the 2026 season.
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Sammy, a native of New York City, is a 2009 graduate from Indiana University with a degree from the School of HPER (Public Health) in Sports Communication and Broadcasting. He started Hoosier Huddle in July of 2013 and has been the statistician for Indiana Football radio broadcasts since 2019. He also has a Masters Degree in Physical Education from Canisius College in Buffalo, NY. He is a member of the Football Writers Association of America and a voter for the Outland Trophy, Ray Guy Award, Lou Groza Award, Eddie Robinson Award and the FWAA All-American Team.