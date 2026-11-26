Indiana football will look to retain the Old Oaken Bucket and keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive when it hosts in-state rival Purdue on Saturday night in Bloomington.



The Hoosiers are coming off a 27-24 overtime loss at Washington, while the Boilermakers are looking to end their season on a high note.



It will also be Senior Day at Memorial Stadium, with 24 Hoosiers set to be recognized before kickoff, including eight who have spent their entire collegiate careers at Indiana.

How to watch Indiana vs. Purdue

Who: No. 14 Indiana vs. Purdue



When: 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 28



Where: Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Ind.

TV: FS1; Jack Kizer (play-by-play), Mark Helfirch (analyst)



Radio: Indiana Hoosier Sports Network; Don Fischer (play-by-play), Buck Suhr (analyst), John Herrick (sideline)

Indiana vs. Purdue series history

Saturday will mark the 128th meeting between Indiana and Purdue, a rivalry that dates back to 1891, and the 101st edition of the Old Oaken Bucket Game.



Purdue leads the all-time series 77-44-6, but it's been all Indiana since Curt Cignetti arrived in Bloomington.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

The Hoosiers blanked the Boilermakers 66-0 in 2024 before cruising to a 56-3 win in West Lafayette last season. Both point totals set Indiana scoring records for home and road Bucket Games, respectively.



Saturday will also mark the third consecutive year the rivalry clash has been played in primetime after never being played in primetime prior to 2024.

Indiana vs. Purdue odds

Spread: -22.5



Moneyline: Indiana -2100, Purdue +1100



Over/Under: 52.5



All odds are subject to change and are courtesy of DraftKings

Indiana vs. Purdue outlook

If the last two editions of the Old Oaken Bucket Game have taught us anything, it's that Cignetti isn't especially interested in taking his foot off the gas against Purdue.



That shouldn't change Saturday, considering how much Indiana still has to play for. The Hoosiers need help to reach the Big Ten Championship Game and potentially the College Football Playoff, but none of that matters if they don't take care of business against the Boilermakers.

Perhaps the most intriguing aspect of Saturday's game is how Indiana's offense looks. Between an ongoing quarterback competition, mounting injuries along the offensive line and an inconsistent rushing attack, there are still plenty of questions surrounding that unit.



Purdue presents an opportunity to build some offensive momentum, particularly on the ground, after Indiana showed encouraging signs in that department against Washington.



The Hoosiers haven't lost consecutive games under Cignetti, and it's hard to envision that changing Saturday. But given where Indiana finds itself in the College Football Playoff rankings, simply beating Purdue might not do much to move the needle with the selection committee.



A convincing win certainly wouldn't hurt.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER