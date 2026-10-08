Indiana at Nebraska Statistical Leaders: Who Are the Top Players?

The Indiana Hoosiers and Nebraska Cornhuskers have the third and fourth-highest-scoring offenses in the Big Ten so there may be a shootout in Lincoln on Saturday. Here are the statistical leaders for the showdown between undefeated teams.

Passing Leaders

Indiana: Josh Hoover (76-107, 1,101 yards, 15 TDs, 0 INTs)

Nebraska: Anthony Colandrea (94-143, 1,142 yards, 13 TDs, 2 INTs)



Both quarterbacks have the ability to make game-changing plays through the air. Hoover has found his rhythm, going 20-for-27 with four touchdown passes in Indiana's win over Rutgers. He has spread the ball around to IU's plethora of weapons on offense as well.



Colandrea has followed up his success at UNLV with a hot start for the Cornhuskers. He has thrown the ball a ton in Nebraska's first five games and has put up solid numbers while keeping his turnovers down. Colandrea can also extend plays with his legs and find open receivers.

Oct 3, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Josh Hoover (10) throws the ball during the first half as Rutgers Scarlet Knights linebacker Ty Morris (10) pursues at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rushing Leaders

Indiana: Turbo Richard (63 carries, 587 yards, 5 TDs)

Nebraska: Jamal Rule (42 carries, 333 yards 4 TDs)



After much of the fan base had an existential breakdown about the health and availability of Indiana's running backs last week, the group answered the bell. Turbo Richard ran for a career-high 204 yards a week after Lee Beebe ran for 203. Richard should be in the discussion for the Doak Walker Award for the nation's best running back.



The Cornhuskers expect to have Jamal Rule back from injury for Saturday's game after he was out last week. The freshman still leads the Cornhuskers in rushing despite missing last week.

Receiving Leaders

Indiana: Charlie Becker (27 receptions, 477 yards, 8 TDs)

Nebraska: Kwazi Gilmer (29 receptions, 387 yards, 6 TDs)



Indiana's Charlie Becker has been great all season and now the rest of the IU receivers are getting into the mix as well. Nick Marsh had his first 100-yard game last week. Six different Hoosiers caught passes last week against Rutgers.

Kwazi Gilmer had a monster game last week with 11 catches for 147 yards against Maryland. Gilmer has played IU twice in his career when he was at UCLA. He did not record a stat in the Bruins' loss to IU in 2024 and made seven catches for 77 yards last season when IU dismantled the Bruins. However, if Jacory Barney is hurt and limited, the Cornhuskers lack the depth IU has at receiver.

Tackles Leaders

Indiana: Isaiah Jones (37 total Tackles, 22 solo, 1 TFL, 1 INT)

Nebraska: Owen Chambliss (26 total tackles, .5 TFL, 1 INT)



Indiana's defense is starting to hit its stride in terms of creating havoc. While the turnovers haven't shown up, there are more sacks and tackles for loss. Isaiah Jones is getting used to the green dot position and IU is still one of the best defenses in the country.



Ownen Chambliss leads the Nebraska defense who needed to make some big plays to come back and win against Maryland.