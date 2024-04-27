4-Star Cornerback Chris McCorkle Commits to Indiana Over Florida State, Others
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Chris McCorkle became the highest-ranked player in Indiana's 2025 recruiting class when he announced his commitment Friday night.
McCorkle is a 6-foot-1, 172-pound cornerback from Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School in Sarasota, Fla. He's a four-star recruit, ranked No. 247 overall in the class of 2025, No. 26 among cornerbacks and No. 33 in Florida, per 247 Sports.
He committed to Indiana over offers from home-state schools like Florida and Florida State, as well as Iowa, Appalachian State, Boston College, Bowling Green, Coastal Carolina, Eastern Michigan, Florida A&M, Florida Atlantic, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Jackson State, Kansas, Liberty, Louisville, Marshall, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Purdue, Toledo, Tulane, UCF, USF, West Virginia and Western Kentucky.
As a junior, McCorkle helped Cardinal Mooney go 12-2 and win the state championship. He had the game-winning interception in the state championship game.
He made 37 solo tackles, 15 pass breakups and nine interceptions on defense, and he added 13 receptions for 371 yards and seven touchdowns as a wide receiver. He'll play cornerback at Indiana under new cornerbacks coach Rod Ojong.
McCorkle is the eighth member of Indiana's 2025 recruiting class under coach Curt Cignetti, which is ranked No. 26 in the nation and No. 6 in the Big Ten, per 247 Sports. He joins defensive back Byron Baldwin, tight end Blake Thiry, linebacker Travares Daniels II, wide receiver LeBron Bond, defensive back Garrett Reese and offensive linemen Evan Parker and Matt Marek.