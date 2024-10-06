Indiana Football’s 6-0 Start Triggers Bonuses For Coach Curt Cignetti
EVANSTON, Ill. – Indiana football coach Curt Cignetti will receive several bonuses as a result of Saturday’s 41-24 win at Northwestern.
Indiana improved to 6-0, making it the first bowl-eligible team in the FBS in 2024.
Each bowl appearance triggers a one-year extension to Cignetti’s contract, as well as a $250,000 increase to the remaining outside, marketing and promotional income payments. There will also be a $500,000 increase to the budget for football staff personnel – for example, on-field assistants, strength and conditioning and support personnel – allocated at Cignetti’s discretion and subject to approval of athletic director Scott Dolson, according to the memorandum of understanding obtained by Hoosiers on SI through public records requests.
Depending on the next six games, there is potential for an annual bonus of $200,000 if Indiana makes a non-College Football Playoff bowl game and an additional $50,000 bonus if it wins the bowl game. If Indiana reaches the College Football Playoff, Cignetti will receive a $500,000 bonus for a first-round appearance, and the bonus would increase if the Hoosiers won additional rounds to up to $2,000,000 for a national championship victory.
Cignetti could also receive bonuses depending on the total of Indiana’s Big Ten wins, its conference finish, and if he wins various national coach of the year awards at the conference and national level.
These bonuses will be added to Cignetti’s first-year base salary of $500,000 and his $3,500,000 first-year payments for annual outside, marketing and promotional income, which increases by $100,000 each year during his six-year contract that runs through Nov. 30, 2029. The memorandum of understanding also cites an annual retention bonus of $250,000 to Cignetti.
Following its win over Northwestern, Indiana has a bye week before hosting Nebraska for its homecoming game on Oct. 19 at Memorial Stadium. Game time and television information is to be determined.
