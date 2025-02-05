Indiana Football Adds Amari Kamara To 2025 Recruiting Class
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana made another addition to its high school recruiting class Wednesday as part of National Signing Day for the class of 2025.
The Hoosiers picked up a commitment from Amari Kamara, a linebacker from Stone Bridge High School in Ashburn, Va. Amari is the younger brother of Indiana defensive lineman Mikail Kamara, who was an All-American with the Hoosiers in 2024.
In 12 games as a senior in 2024, Kamara recorded 104 total tackles, two sacks, two pass breakups and a tackle for loss, according to MaxPreps. He was named second team all-region defensive all-purpose. To watch Kamara's senior season highlights, CLICK HERE.
Kamara is listed at 5-foot-11 and 200 pounds by 247Sports and On3, which consider him an unranked prospect. His only other offers came from Division III programs Averett University and Hampden-Sydney College.
Kamara is the 23rd member of Indiana's 2025 high school recruiting class, which is ranked 47th nationally and 14th in the Big Ten by the 247Sports Composite.
