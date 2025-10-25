Indiana Football LB Aiden Fisher Leaves with Knee Injury vs UCLA
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana football senior linebacker Aiden Fisher was removed from Saturday's game against UCLA after the first quarter and did not return.
According to the FOX broadcast, Fisher suffered a knee injury. He wore a brace around his left knee and stood on the sideline with his teammates, often embracing them before a defensive series and watching intently from the front of the Hoosiers' bench.
Cignetti updates Fisher's status
Indiana coach Curt Cignetti addressed Fisher's injury during his halftime interview with FOX.
"We don't really know," Cignetti said. "He's walking around fine. It's more precautionary."
Prior to his injury, Fisher checked a new box off his career bucket list. On the second play of the game, Fisher intercepted UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava and returned it for a 25-yard pick-six. It marked his second career interception and first defensive touchdown.
Fisher also made one tackle and recorded a half-tackle-for-loss.
At the end of the first half, Fisher was the last Indiana player into the locker room. He high-fived each of his defensive teammates as they walked off the field and stopped for a brief chat with an Indiana staff member.
Before the start of the second half, Fisher stood on the sideline and communicated with multiple defensive coaches while the rest of the team went through stretching routines. He had a white towel wrapped around his knee.
Without Fisher, Indiana promoted redshirt junior Isaiah Jones to the starting spot next to sophomore Rolijah Hardy. Jones entered Saturday leading the Hoosiers with 11 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks while playing solely in Indiana's three-linebacker "trio" packages.
Indiana didn't go away from trio packages after Fisher's injury. Instead, redshirt junior linebacker Kaiden Turner saw playing time. Turner played 30 defensive snaps in the Hoosiers' first seven games, according to Pro Football Focus, and he's made four of his 23 career tackles in 2025.