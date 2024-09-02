Indiana Football Coach Curt Cignetti Is In A Good Place With Indiana’s Defensive Debut
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – It was the first game with a new coach and no matter how prepared a team might be, there’s always the chance for hiccups born out of newness.
However, according to Indiana football coach Curt Cignetti, Indiana’s defense on Saturday played exactly the way he wants it to play.
First day on the job? It certainly didn’t look like it.
“That's what I'm used to seeing. We like to pride ourselves on playing defense. We pride ourselves on being fast and physical and disruptive up front and creating a lot of different looks for the defense and being really good against the run,” said Cignetti during his weekly press conference on Monday.
Statistically, there wasn’t much to quibble about.
Florida International ran 59 plays and gained 182 yards, an average of just 3.1 yards per play.
FIU quarterback Keyone Jenkins completed 20 of 29 passes for 129 yards and one touchdown, but apart from the Panthers’ scoring series just before halftime, FIU never really threatened the Hoosiers. Only three of FIU’s 10 offensive series ended in Indiana territory, and only one of them got past the Indiana 40-yard line.
“I think we gave up 53 yards rushing, less than 200 total yards,” said Cignetti, correct on both counts.
FIU’s run game was indeed a non-factor. Running back Kejon Owens led the Panthers with 36 rushing yards. No one else cracked 20 rushing yards.
Pressure was constant. Indiana’s pass rushers recorded four sacks and had two additional quarterback hurries. Marcus Burris Jr., Lanell Carr Jr., Aiden Fisher and Andrew Turvy recorded the Indiana sacks.
“We’ve always been really good against the run and had TFLs and sacks. So it was nice to see that carry over with this group. We've added faces to the defense, and a lot of guys did get involved,” Cignetti said.
The defense is a mix of several players who earned Cignetti’s trust at James Madison, a sprinkle of transfers from elsewhere (defensive tackle CJ West from Kent State and safety Shawn Asbury II from Old Dominion) and holdovers from the Tom Allen group.
While linebacker Fisher (team-high 12 tackles), linebacker Jailin Walker (8 tackles), cornerback D’Angelo Ponds (6 tackles, tipped pass that led to an interception) represented the JMU contingent well, Cignetti was also pleased with holdovers like safety Josh Sanginuetti (5 tackles) and linebacker Isaiah Jones, who had 6 tackles, his best game as a Hoosier in three seasons of action.
“I think everybody on this team sort of starts with a clean slate and evaluated daily, in season or out of season. Once we start practice, typically fall camp, day in, day out practice and who earns the right to be on the field,” said Cignetti on how he evaluated players he inherited.
“Those guys have done well and earned that right. We need them to play well throughout the whole season,” Cignetti said.
Most basic of all where it comes to defense? Cignetti was pleased with Indiana’s tackling. The last time the Hoosiers had the chance to show their tackling – April’s spring game – it wasn’t great and Cignetti said tackling wasn’t ideal in fall camp, either.
So he was pleasantly surprised that the Hoosiers repeatedly wrapped up the Panthers Saturday.
“We did tackle well, we swarmed and had multiple hats,” Cignetti said. “We didn't tackle in fall camp and only once in the spring. There you go. So a lot to build on.”
