Indiana Football Coach Tom Allen Ranked 21st Coach in the Nation by Sporting News

Bill Bender from Sporting News revealed the websites' college football coaching rankings ahead of the 2021 season. Indiana football coach Tom Allen ranked 21st in the country, which is seventh among Big Ten coaches.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Sporting News recently released an article ranking 130 college football coaches. Seven Big Ten coaches were named inside the top 25, including Indiana football coach Tom Allen.

Allen, who ranked 40th last season, made the jump to No. 21 on the list after a 6-2 season in 2020. His rankings was seventh among Big Ten coaches, with Ohio State's Ryan Day topping the group at No. 6.

Allen took over as the head coach for the Hoosiers for the Foster Farms Bowl in 2016 and lost 26-24 to Utah. In his first full season leading the program, Indiana finished with a 5-7 record in 2017. He led the program to the same record in the following year.

Under Allen, the Hoosiers are 14-7 over the last two seasons, including 11-5 in the Big Ten Conference. The team made bowl appearances in each of the past two years.

The Hoosiers earned an 8-5 record in 2019 and a trip to the Gator Bowl. It was the program's first bowl appearance since Allen took over at the end of the 2016 season. But Indiana suffered a 23-22 loss to Tennessee.

As a result of the the coronavirus pandemic, Indiana football's only regular-season loss was to the eventual Big Ten Champion Ohio State Buckeyes en route to its second bowl appearance in as many years. Without starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr., the team lost to Ole Miss 26-20.

Here's the full list of Big Ten coaches and their rankings:

No. 6: Ryan Day, Ohio State

No. 11: James Franklin, Penn State

No. 12: Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern

No. 15: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan

No. 17: Paul Chryst, Wisconsin

No. 20: Kirk Ferentz, Iowa

No. 21: Tom Allen, Indiana

No. 27: P.J. Fleck, Minnesota

No. 49: Scott Frost, Nebraska

No. 58: Jeff Brohm, Purdue

No. 61: Greg Schiano, Rutgers

No. 62: Mike Locksley, Maryland

No. 63: Mel Tucker, Michigan State

No. 64: Bret Bielema, Illinois

