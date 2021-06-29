Indiana Football Coach Tom Allen Ranked 21st Coach in the Nation by Sporting News
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Sporting News recently released an article ranking 130 college football coaches. Seven Big Ten coaches were named inside the top 25, including Indiana football coach Tom Allen.
Allen, who ranked 40th last season, made the jump to No. 21 on the list after a 6-2 season in 2020. His rankings was seventh among Big Ten coaches, with Ohio State's Ryan Day topping the group at No. 6.
Allen took over as the head coach for the Hoosiers for the Foster Farms Bowl in 2016 and lost 26-24 to Utah. In his first full season leading the program, Indiana finished with a 5-7 record in 2017. He led the program to the same record in the following year.
Under Allen, the Hoosiers are 14-7 over the last two seasons, including 11-5 in the Big Ten Conference. The team made bowl appearances in each of the past two years.
The Hoosiers earned an 8-5 record in 2019 and a trip to the Gator Bowl. It was the program's first bowl appearance since Allen took over at the end of the 2016 season. But Indiana suffered a 23-22 loss to Tennessee.
As a result of the the coronavirus pandemic, Indiana football's only regular-season loss was to the eventual Big Ten Champion Ohio State Buckeyes en route to its second bowl appearance in as many years. Without starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr., the team lost to Ole Miss 26-20.
Here's the full list of Big Ten coaches and their rankings:
- No. 6: Ryan Day, Ohio State
- No. 11: James Franklin, Penn State
- No. 12: Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern
- No. 15: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan
- No. 17: Paul Chryst, Wisconsin
- No. 20: Kirk Ferentz, Iowa
- No. 21: Tom Allen, Indiana
- No. 27: P.J. Fleck, Minnesota
- No. 49: Scott Frost, Nebraska
- No. 58: Jeff Brohm, Purdue
- No. 61: Greg Schiano, Rutgers
- No. 62: Mike Locksley, Maryland
- No. 63: Mel Tucker, Michigan State
- No. 64: Bret Bielema, Illinois
Stories Related to Indiana Football
- BIG TEN DAILY, JUNE 29: Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz was the first college athlete to unveil a logo ahead of NIL policies, Former Maryland guard Darryl Morsell is headed to Marquette and 2022 recruit Tre Holloman includes three Big Ten programs in his top-six list. CLICK HERE
- COOPER JONES READY TO CREATE HIS OWN LEGACY: Cooper Jones was the best defensive lineman in the state at Valparaiso High School the past few years, and now the Indiana freshman is ready to make his mark at Indiana, where there's some family history in the athletic department. CLICK HERE
- INDIANA SCHEDULE: Here is the complete Indiana football schedule for the 2021 season. CLICK HERE
- FULL CAPACITY: Indiana announced on Friday that will all 100 percent capacity at all sporting events in the 2021-22 school year, starting with football in the fall at Memorial Stadium. CLICK HERE
- 2022 COMMITMENTS: Indiana has received seven commitments thus far in the 2022 recruiting class, with the latest being offensive lineman Carter Smith from Powell, Ohio. CLICK HERE