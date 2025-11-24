Indiana Football WR Elijah Sarratt, EDGE Mikail Kamara to Play vs Purdue
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Rested and better-recovered after a rare late-season bye week, No. 2 Indiana football will enter its 7:30 p.m. kickoff Friday against Purdue with a healthier lineup.
Indiana coach Curt Cignetti told reporters Monday in his press conference that receiver Elijah Sarratt and edge defender Mikail Kamara will play Friday at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette.
Sarratt exited the Hoosiers' 55-10 win over Maryland on Nov. 1 due to, as Cignetti described postgame, his hamstring tightening up. Sarratt did not play during Indiana's victories over Penn State on Nov. 8 nor Wisconsin on Nov. 15. He was doubtful against Wisconsin and went through pre-game warmups before sitting out.
Kamara only played on Indiana's first defensive drive against Wisconsin before watching the remainder of the game on the sideline without his helmet. Kamara had a "shoulder nerve stinger issue," Cignetti said after the game, and it's been a lingering issue.
Cignetti anticipated the bye week being a welcomed reprieve for Kamara and the rest of the team. On Monday, Cignetti said he felt the week was productive.
"It was a much-needed off week, playing six games in a row late in the year," Cignetti said. "I think everybody that's playing is banged up, and I think the entire organization was a little tired. I could feel it, sense it, Penn State week and Wisconsin week, so I think it came at a really good time.
"Everybody seems to be refreshed. There was a lot of spirit at practice yesterday, and I can tell in the office everybody is rested up, so it's a good thing."
Starting left guard Drew Evans' status remains to be determined. Evans, who's missed the past three games after suffering an undisclosed injury in practice leading into the Hoosiers' win over Maryland, will be evaluated further Monday evening and appears day-to-day.
"Him and the rest of them are working hard to get back on the field," Cignetti said.
Without Evans, Indiana turned to Zen Michalski against Maryland. Michalski sustained an injury in practice the following week and didn't get as many reps as fellow reserve Adedamola Ajani, who started in the wins over Penn State and Maryland.
The Hoosiers (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten) are seeking their first undefeated regular season and a trip to the Big Ten Championship game. The Boilermakers (2-9, 0-8 Big Ten) are aiming to end their first year under coach Barry Odom on a high note.