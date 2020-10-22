Indiana Athletics Announces Fan Engagement Opportunities for Football's Season-Opener

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — It's no secret there won't be fans at Memorial Stadium Saturday as the Hoosiers welcome No. 8 Penn State for their first game of the season.

But Indiana Athletics announced Thursday that they are going to provide a number of opportunities for Hoosier fans to be involved with the game experience.

Below is the full release full of engagement opportunities for fans:

Hoosier football fans won’t be able to enjoy a first-hand look at Head Coach Tom Allen’s football team when it hosts Penn State Saturday at Memorial Stadium. But today, IU Athletics is announcing a series of gameday social media opportunities to make sure fans still enjoy a first-rate experience while cheering on the Hoosiers Saturday.

From prize drawings for Coach Allen autographed footballs to a virtual t-shirt toss, IU Athletics has a number of enticing giveaways that fans will be able to be eligible for while watching the game from home and following @IUHoosiers and @IndianaFootball on social media. Bloomington residents will also have the opportunity to “hear” about Indiana Football’s good fortunes courtesy of a new gameday tradition at the new Metz Grand Carillon in the heart of campus.

Fans can visit the Indiana Gameday Page now for all the details.

Among the items planned for Saturday:

Live with Fisch – Head inside the IU Radio Network booth with Don Fischer and Buck Suhr and get live commentary throughout the game HERE.

– Head inside the IU Radio Network booth with Don Fischer and Buck Suhr and get live commentary throughout the game HERE. Fan Cutouts – Hoosier fans can still purchase fan cutouts for as little as $50. With your cutout purchase, you will be able to not only choose your picture, but choose your location in Memorial Stadium. As is explained below, fans who purchase cutouts will also be eligible for other contests throughout the game. Fan Cutouts can be purchased HERE.

– Hoosier fans can still purchase fan cutouts for as little as $50. With your cutout purchase, you will be able to not only choose your picture, but choose your location in Memorial Stadium. As is explained below, fans who purchase cutouts will also be eligible for other contests throughout the game. Fan Cutouts can be purchased HERE. Virtual T-Shirt Toss – Visit @IUHoosiers on gameday and watch for an opportunity to sign up to be eligible to win a free t-shirt in our Virtual T-Shirt giveaway.

– Visit @IUHoosiers on gameday and watch for an opportunity to sign up to be eligible to win a free t-shirt in our Virtual T-Shirt giveaway. Fan Cutout Prize Drawing – During each IU home football game, an assortment of prizes will be handed out to fans who are “in attendance” courtesy of a Fan Cutout. Among the prizes to be given away each game is a Tom Allen autographed football.

– During each IU home football game, an assortment of prizes will be handed out to fans who are “in attendance” courtesy of a Fan Cutout. Among the prizes to be given away each game is a Tom Allen autographed football. Honda Kicks for Keeps Scoring Zone – Individuals who bought fan cutouts and positioned them between sections 16-17 in the north end zone have a chance to win a regulation football if their cutout is hit by a made IU field goal or extra point Saturday.

– Individuals who bought fan cutouts and positioned them between sections 16-17 in the north end zone have a chance to win a regulation football if their cutout is hit by a made IU field goal or extra point Saturday. Student Game Watch Parties – The Student Athletic Board along with other campus entities and the dean of Students Office will be hosting a series of physically-distanced game watch parties on campus. Register Now!

– The Student Athletic Board along with other campus entities and the dean of Students Office will be hosting a series of physically-distanced game watch parties on campus. Register Now! Metz Grand Carillon - There won’t many spectators on hand, but when IU scores against the Nittany Lions, fans will be able to hear about it a mile away. The celebratory noise won’t be coming from Memorial Stadium, but instead The Arthur R. Metz Bicentennial Grand Carillon located in the IU Cox Arboretum. Completed in January as part of Indiana University’s Bicentennial celebration, the 65-bell carillon will play the IU Fight Song immediately following each of Indiana’s scores.

To participate Saturday and to get additional information on Indiana Football leading up to Saturday, follow on social media:



Indiana Football Social Media Accounts:

Twitter - @IndianaFootball and @IUHoosiers

Instagram - @IndianaFootball

Facebook – facebook.com/IndianaFootball

Related Stories: