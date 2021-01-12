Indiana Football Finishes Season Ranked in AP Top 25 Poll for First Time Since 1988

Indiana is ranked No. 12 in the final AP Top 25 poll of the season.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana's season may have ended on Jan. 2, but the Hoosiers accomplished one more historic mark for the 2020 season.

After Alabama defeated Ohio State in the National Championship Monday night, the Associated Press released its final top 25 rankings for the season.

For the first time since 1988, Indiana finished the season ranked inside the AP Top 25. The Hoosiers checked in at No. 12.

It is also just the sixth time in program history in which the Hoosiers have ended the season in the AP Top 25.

Indiana is one of four Big Ten teams in the top 25, joining Ohio State, Northwestern and Iowa.

This season was a historic year for Indiana. The Hoosiers defeated Penn State, Michigan, Michigan State and Wisconsin in the same season for the first time in program history and beat the Wolverines and Spartans in the same year for the first time since 1967.

This was also the first time in program history where Indiana played in consecutive January bowls — Gator Bowl in 2020 and Outback Bowl in 2021.

Although Indiana didn't end the season the way it wanted to, falling short to Ole Miss 26-20 in the Outback Bowl, Tom Allen has said many times the loss doesn't diminish everything Indiana accomplished this season.

With a majority of Indiana's team coming back for next season, expect the Hoosiers to be ranked in the preseason top 25.

Below is the final AP Top 25 rankings for this season:

1. Alabama (13-0)

2. Ohio State (7-1)

3. Clemson (10-2)

4. Texas A&M (9-1)

5. Notre Dame (10-2)

6. Oklahoma (9-2)

7. Georgia (8-2)

8. Cincinnati (9-1)

9. Iowa State (9-3)

10. Northwestern (7-2)

11. BYU (11-1)

12. Indiana (6-2)

13. Florida (8-4)

14. Coastal Carolina (11-1)

15. Louisiana-Lafayette (10-1)

16. Iowa (6-2)

17. Liberty (10-1)

18. North Carolina (8-4)

19. Texas (7-3)

20. Oklahoma State (8-3)

21. USC (5-1)

22. Miami (8-3)

23. Ball State (7-1)

24. San Jose State (7-1)

25. Buffalo (6-1)

Others receiving votes:

Appalachian State 41, Tulsa 35, Army 24, Oregon 21, Texas Tech 21, Memphis 12, TCU 12, UAB 10, Washington 10, North Carolina State 7, Nevada 7, Wisconsin 3, West Virginia 1, Marshall 1.

