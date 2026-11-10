Indiana Football Freshman Tracker: Who's Playing, Who's Emerging

Indiana football has leaned heavily on experience throughout Curt Cignetti's tenure, but a handful of freshmen aren't waiting their turn.



Nine games into the 2026 season, 13 true freshmen have seen the field for the Hoosiers. Some have made little more than cameo appearances, while others have become important pieces of a team with its sights set on another College Football Playoff appearance.



With Indiana enjoying its bye week, here's a closer look at the freshmen making an impact, along with a complete breakdown of playing time across the class.

Jacob Savage, Trevor Gibbs leading the way

No Indiana freshman has made a bigger impression defensively than linebacker Jacob Savage.



Savage has appeared in all nine games, recording 199 defensive snaps and another 97 on special teams. He's made four starts, including Saturday's 23-16 overtime win over Minnesota, when the Hoosiers needed him more than ever.

With starting linebacker Rolijah Hardy sidelined by a back injury suffered during pregame warmups, Savage played all 60 defensive snaps against the Golden Gophers, a season-high. He finished with four tackles, one tackle for loss, a pass breakup, and a quarterback hurry.



On the other side of the ball, tight end Trevor Gibbs has followed a similar trajectory.

Gibbs leads all Indiana freshmen with 268 offensive snaps, appearing in seven games and starting each of the last four. His receiving production has been nearly nonexistent — he caught one pass for two yards against Minnesota — but his growing role speaks to the value he's providing beyond the box score.

Gibbs also earned his best overall PFF grade of Big Ten play against the Golden Gophers, continuing to be a key cog as a blocker for the Hoosiers.



For two players in their first collegiate seasons, Savage and Gibbs have gone from promising newcomers to regular contributors in a matter of weeks.

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Other freshmen beginning to carve out roles

Beyond Savage and Gibbs, Indiana has found ways to work 11 other freshmen into the mix.



Defensive lineman Blake Smythe has played 82 defensive snaps across seven appearances, the third-most defensive or offensive snaps among the Hoosiers' freshmen. He logged 10 snaps against Minnesota and recorded one tackle.



Fellow defensive lineman Cam McHaney has appeared in five games, totaling 48 defensive snaps.

Special teams have provided another avenue for younger players to contribute.



Tight end Parker Elmore has played just one offensive snap, but he's logged 29 on special teams across seven games. Linebacker Henry Ohlinger has appeared in eight contests, accumulating 11 offensive or defensive snaps and another 27 on special teams.



Safety Jamar Owens has also found a role, playing 22 defensive snaps and 32 on special teams in six appearances.

The rest of Indiana's participating freshmen have largely been limited to brief opportunities. Offensive linemen Sam Simpson and Kenton Mondeau have logged 23 and 22 snaps, respectively, while running back Jayreon Campbell, receiver Lavar Keys, offensive lineman Ben Novak, and linebacker Ja'Dyn Williams have seen more limited action.

Nine freshmen still awaiting their debuts

While 13 freshmen have already seen the field, nine others have yet to make their collegiate debut.



Those players include:

- WR: Kortez Rupert

- TE: PJ MacFarlane

- OL: CJ Scifres

- DL: Gabe Hill

- DL: Rodney White

- DE: Kevontay Hugan

- DE: Ronelle Johnson

- DB: Kasmir Hicks

- DB: D'Montae Tims

Whether any of those nine see the field over Indiana's final three regular-season games remains to be seen.



But for the freshmen already contributing, the opportunities are becoming increasingly meaningful. Savage and Gibbs have established themselves as starters, while others have provided depth and special teams help as Indiana navigates the toughest portion of its schedule.



With the Hoosiers chasing another postseason run, those opportunities could become even more valuable down the stretch.