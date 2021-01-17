Report: Indiana Hires Charlton Warren as Defensive Coordinator
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana has reportedly found its new defensive coordinator. The Hoosiers are expected to hire Charlton Warren, as first reported by ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.
Warren has spent the previous two seasons as Georgia’s defensive backs coach, replacing Mel Tucker in that position, who is now the head coach at Michigan State.
Prior to his time at Georgia, Warren coached at a couple of schools in the ACC and SEC, including North Carolina, Tennessee and Florida. At Georgia, Warren played a key role in developing JR Reed, Eric Stokes and Tyson Campbell.
Warren is 43 years old and he played defensive back at Air Force from 1996-99 and spent 10 years in active service with the Air Force before he began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at his alma mater in 2005.
Warren will take over an Indiana defense that led the nation in interceptions this past season. He will be replacing Kane Wommack, who took a head coaching job at South Alabama.
