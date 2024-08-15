Indiana Football Introduces New Game Day Experience 'B-Town Boulevard'
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A new game day experience called "B-Town Boulevard" is coming to Indiana football games during the 2024 season.
It will be located on the south lawn outside Memorial Stadium and include free and paid fan experiences. Indiana has eight home games this season, beginning Aug. 31 against Florida International.
According to an Indiana Athletics news release, B-town Boulevard opens to the public two and a half hours prior to kickoff with a festival-like pregame atmosphere that features a concert stage for live bands, food trucks, outdoor bar, and family-friendly games and attractions. Enjoy special performances every game by the Marching Hundred, RedSteppers, and IU Cheerleaders. Fans can pick-up the latest gameday apparel and merchandise from the IU Team Store location inside B-Town Boulevard. B-Town Boulevard closes just prior to kickoff.
Indiana is also offering two ticket packages that provide fans with tailgating experiences at B-Town Boulevard.
- B-Town Boulevard Tailgate Party & Game Ticket Package: Looking for a place to gather with friends before the game? Purchase an all-inclusive B-Town Boulevard tailgate package which includes a game ticket and access to a special pregame food and beverage menu inside B-Town Boulevard. When you arrive, simply check-in at the B-Town Boulevard Tailgate Party Pavilion (located adjacent to the outdoor bar), then sit-back, grab a bite to eat, and enjoy the festive atmosphere before the game. The menu includes fan favorites such as Texas BBQ, brats, and burgers. Water and soft drinks are included. Fans can purchase alcoholic beverages (beer, wine and liquor) separately at the B-Town Boulevard outdoor bar. CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE.
- B-Town Boulevard Group Tents: Let IU Athletics help you arrange an unforgettable pregame tent party for you and your group. Whether you're hosting a large or small gathering, IU Athletics and its hospitality partner,Master Rental, offers customizable group tailgating options. All group tents are located around B-Town Boulevard, just steps away from the stadium, and each tailgate party includes tent, tables, table coverings, seating, setup and breakdown. Additional equipment such as beverage stations, lighting, heaters, and more are also available. Game tickets, parking, and catering can be added as well to the group tailgate experience. Groups numbering 35 or more fans are required to utilize IU Athletics' official group tailgate caterer – Garnish Catering. To arrange a group tailgate tent party at B-Town Boulevard contact Maggie Coates at macoates@iu.edu.
