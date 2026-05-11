Indiana Should Make John Mellencamp's "Hurts So Good" its New 4th Quarter Anthem

It was only fitting that a song titled "Hurts So Good" became the anthem for Indiana's historic season. A program who knew more "hurt" than anything "good" prior to Curt Cignetti's arrival lived out the famed lyrics of local hero John Mellencamp.



But let's take it a step further.

"Hurts So Good" becoming a new IU tradition needs to happen

All indications suggest that this can and will happen. It's just figuring out what those details will be.



What we do know is that you can't force an anthem. Whether it's "Jump Around" at Camp Randall Stadium, Dixieland Delight at Bryant-Denny Stadium or "Mr. Brightside" at Michigan, in-stadium anthems that stick are a cheat code.

If you watched IU's response to "Hurts So Good" during the Playoff run, nothing would be forced to make that an official anthem. Whether it was at the Rose Bowl or in the championship celebration when Mellencamp busted out the classic song and sang with IU players in Memorial Stadium, it's a vibe-setting jam that now feels synonymous with IU.

John Mellencamp makes a surprise performance at IU football's National Championship celebration in Memorial Stadium. Mellencamp even brought up a few players to help sing along. #iufb pic.twitter.com/IPTWlcxqXd — WISH-TV News (@WISHNews8) January 24, 2026

Shoot, in the middle of the 4th quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship victory against Miami in Hard Rock Stadium, "Hurts So Good" won an in-stadium poll (it beat out a song from Miami legend Pitbull), which prompted the pro-IU crowd to belt it out one more time during a TV timeout.



(If you were in the building, you know that moment was pure nirvana.)

Did I say "one" more time? Oops.



I forgot to mention that Hard Rock Stadium dialed it up again after the game at the crimson confetti-soaked field.



Why not? For all we know, IU fans had that song on repeat for the entire way back from South Florida.

Some might wonder about the significance of having an in-stadium anthem. Let's just say that at a place where second-half attendance hasn't exactly been "unconditional," anything that adds to the in-stadium experience is a win.



"Jump Around" might not pack the same punch at Wisconsin in the midst of its worst stretch in decades, but even when the Badgers are an 8-win team, that tradition is still a bucket-list item for college football fans.



There are current IU students who can recall sparse 3rd-quarter crowds. On those Saturdays, the home fans didn't have anything to look forward to besides seeing whether the Hoosiers could cover the spread as a four-touchdown underdog.



Or rather, stay to partake in whatever this was.

Times have changed. So, too, has the IU fanbase. A team that was once able to consolidate a weather-spoiled spring game into "John Mellencamp Pavilion" (he got naming rights after a 7-figure donation 30 years ago) most recently had a much different feel for its 2026 spring game.

I don’t think IU keeps spring game attendance records but this is probably it. #iufb pic.twitter.com/drN6JdrDdd — Mike Schumann @ The Daily Hoosier (@daily_hoosier) April 24, 2026

Call me crazy, but I can't imagine Mellencamp would shy away from such a tradition. Few artists on the planet get the opportunity to have a song that's nearly half a century old get sung by tens of thousands of fans.

Rarely in college football do you get an opportunity to change the national perception of the program. Obviously, IU did that by winning a national championship, which marked the first first-time title winner since 1996 Florida.



While Cignetti might only be focused on treating Memorial Stadium crowds to one-sided beatdowns, there's an entertainment window that IU can capitalize on with its newfound status. That doesn't mean just investing in more fireworks; it means leaning into who you are.

As the encore season approaches, IU is now an annual national title contender. The pre-Cignetti tradition of tailgating and stumbling back home (or into the stadium for a half) is dead. A new tradition has taken shape in Bloomington. Dare I say, that fun should kick off every 4th quarter at Memorial Stadium.



IU has earned the right to give itself a little bit of fun, yeah.