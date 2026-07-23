Indiana Football Lands 2028 Quarterback Lukas Prock as Recruiting Surge Continues

In late-July of 2026, the vast majority of all FBS programs are without a commit from the 2028 class (247 Sports shows only 25 teams have a 2028 player pledged to their squad).



And Indiana was part of that majority – until it wasn’t. On Thursday, the Hoosiers picked up a commitment from 2028 four-star quarterback Lukas Prock, which immediately launched Indiana’s recruiting class to No. 9 in the country.

BREAKING: Four-Star QB Lukas Prock has Committed to Indiana, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’3 195 QB chose the Hoosiers over Notre Dame, Ohio State, Michigan, and Florida



He’s ranked as a Top 5 QB in the 2028 Rivals300https://t.co/8PhKgpxfli pic.twitter.com/ptusZAUi2Q — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 23, 2026

Indiana lands four-star 2028 quarterback: who is Lukas Prock?

A 6-foot-2, 195-pound gunslinger who attends The Hun School in New Jersey, Prock is rated as the No. 3 player in his state and the No. 6 quarterback in the nation, per 247 Sports’ composite rankings. Prock holds at least 40 Division 1 offers and ultimately picked the Hoosiers over Michigan, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Florida.

In his sophomore season in 2025, Prock threw for 4330 yards (73.1 percent completion rate) and 41 touchdowns while tossing just seven interceptions all year.

Indiana commit Lukas Prock scouting report

Ultra-elusive in the pocket, Prock has an ideal combination of quick feet, anticipation, feel and a seemingly innate slipperiness. He can keep plays alive – and then convert. His on-the-move accuracy is quite impressive. But Prock also isn’t afraid of standing in the pocket and taking a big hit.

He can make essentially any throw – back-shoulder, deep ball, crossing patterns into the teeth of the defense, etc. – and Prock quickly gets through his progressions.

‼️Full Sophomore Szn Highlights‼️



Amazing 1st year at the Hun School! Finished 226 of 309 for 4330 yds 41 TDs 7 Ints on year. 2nd in nj single season history and 3rd in TDS. Finished 3rd in the country in passing. I want to thank my teammates and coaches. Looking forward to… pic.twitter.com/BvCOZ6BsWY — Lukas Prock 2028 QB (@ProckLukas) November 9, 2025

At 6-foot-2, Prock doesn’t have otherworldly size, but he makes up for it with his athleticism. He often utilizes his speed and evasiveness to extend plays before throwing the ball, but he is also quite capable of taking off himself.

What Lukas Prock’s commitment means for Indiana football

In the Hoosiers’ 2027 recruiting class, which currently totals 17, only one commit was labeled a four-star recruit or better... until Monshun Sales, a five-star prospect and top-10 overall recruit in the country, pledged his talents to Indiana last week.

Six days later, Indiana lands Prock, a four-star recruit who would have been the top-rated high school recruit of the Curt Cignetti era, had it not been for Sales’ commitment last week.

Even despite the back-to-back College Football Playoff berths and the recent national title, Cignetti still wasn’t getting the blue-chip talent (although his work in the portal was certainly admirable). Now he is, though.

Sales was the first domino to fall. Prock is the second. And, seemingly, there will be many more to come – which means Indiana may officially be in the dawn of a dynasty.