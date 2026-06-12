Indiana Football Lands Monshun Sales: What It Means for the Hoosiers' Recruiting Class

Winning a national championship and becoming one of college football’s hottest programs certainly has its perks.



In yet another sign that Curt Cignetti’s Indiana Hoosiers are a new power in the sport, they landed the first consensus five-star recruit in program history in wide receiver Monshun Sales.

How Monshun Sales Impacts Indiana's Recruiting Class

Sales, a 6-5 elite athlete from Lawrence North High School, had offers from nearly everyone, but IU was a consistent player in his recruitment.



Certainly, the recent rise of the program and the success of receivers from his high school, played a vital role in IU’s recruiting pitch. Omar Cooper Jr. went from Lawrence North to the New York Jets, and Davion Chandler is following in his footsteps and is expected to play a big role in the offense this coming season.

However, there are lots of blue-chip in-state prospects who considered IU in the past before ultimately choosing to leave for an elite power elsewhere.



Alabama, Texas, Ohio State, Miami, and LSU were all serious players in this recruitment, but the Hoosiers topped them all for the services of 2027’s best wide receiver.

"Elite Athletic Mismatch" Heading to Bloomington

This is uncharted territory for Indiana fans.



What exactly should Hoosier fans expect when Sales arrives on campus?



247Sports’ Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins called him "one of the biggest freakshows in the country with his hulking frame and elite athletic markers."

Sales is a conference champion in the long jump and a state qualifier in the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash, and long jump. On the field, he finished with 794 yards and nine touchdowns while averaging an eye-popping 21.5 yards per catch as a junior in 2025.

Contextual Impact for No. 1 WRs: Buy the Hype

Recruiting rankings and high school performance are great but how have top wideouts over the past five years typically translated to the collegiate level?



2021 - #1 Emeka Egbuka (Ohio State) - 3,013 yards and 26 TDs and set OSU's career receptions record with 205 catches. Earned 3-time All-Big honors.



2022 - #1 Travis Hunter (Jackson State/Colorado) - 24 receiving TDs in three seasons and won the Heisman Trophy as a two-way player.



2023 - #1 Zachariah Branch (USC/Georgia) - 2 seasons at USC, 1 at Georgia. First-team All-American in 2023 and third-round draft pick of the Atlanta Falcons.

2024 - #1 Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State) - broadly considered a generational prospect and the best player in the country.



2024 - #1 Cam Coleman (Auburn/Texas) - SEC All-Freshman team in 2024 with 8 TDs, 708 yards and 5 TDs in 2025. Top-ranked transfer is now at Texas for the 2026 season and is projected as a 1st round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.



2025 - #1 Dakorien Moore (Oregon) - As a freshman, Moore battled injuries but still played in 11 games with 34 receptions for 497 yards (14.62 yards per catch) and 3 TDs.

The commitment of Monshun Sales serves a major boon in what was already a very good 2027 recruiting class.



He joins four-star commitments Branden Sharpe (WR), Mason McDermott (OL), Reinaldo Perez (Edge), Myles Smith (Edge) and Da’Jon Talley-Rhodes (RB) in a loaded class as Curt Cignetti continues to transform Indiana into a consistent college football power.