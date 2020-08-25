Indiana Football Nominates Harry Crider for The William V. Campbell Trophy

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The National Football Foundation announced Tuesday afternoon that Indiana has nominated offensive lineman Harry Crider for The William V. Campbell Trophy.

William V. Campbell is the former chairman of Intuit, a former player and head coach at Columbia University, and the 2004 recipient of the NFF's Gold Medal.

The William V. Campbell Trophy Presented by Mazda is named after Campbell, and it has become the most prestigious and desirable "academic" award in college football. The trophy recognizes an individual as the absolute best in the country for his academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership.

Below is the criteria needed to be nominated for the award. Each team can only have one nominee.

* A senior or graduate student in their final year of eligibility;

* Have a grade point average of at least 3.2 on a 4.0 scale;

* Have outstanding football ability as a first team player; and

* Have demonstrated strong leadership and citizenship.

Crider appeared in all 13 games last season with 12 starts at left guard and one at center. He was a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar and an Academic All-Big Ten selection.

The winner for the trophy will be selected by the NFF Awards Committee in October.

