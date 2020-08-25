SI.com
Indiana Football Nominates Harry Crider for The William V. Campbell Trophy

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The National Football Foundation announced Tuesday afternoon that Indiana has nominated offensive lineman Harry Crider for The William V. Campbell Trophy.

William V. Campbell is the former chairman of Intuit, a former player and head coach at Columbia University, and the 2004 recipient of the NFF's Gold Medal. 

The William V. Campbell Trophy Presented by Mazda is named after Campbell, and it has become the most prestigious and desirable "academic" award in college football. The trophy recognizes an individual as the absolute best in the country for his academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership.

Below is the criteria needed to be nominated for the award. Each team can only have one nominee.

* A senior or graduate student in their final year of eligibility;
* Have a grade point average of at least 3.2 on a 4.0 scale;
* Have outstanding football ability as a first team player; and
* Have demonstrated strong leadership and citizenship.

Crider appeared in all 13 games last season with 12 starts at left guard and one at center. He was a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar and an Academic All-Big Ten selection.

The winner for the trophy will be selected by the NFF Awards Committee in October.

  INDIANA RECEIVES VOTES IN PRESEASON POLL: Indiana football received 19 votes in the AP preseason top 25 poll.
  PROTEST AT BIG TEN HEADQUARTERS: Parents and family members around the Big Ten peacefully protested at the Big Ten headquarters on Friday morning.
  TOM ALLEN ON TEAM MINDSET: Despite no fall season, Tom Allen sees it as an opportunity to get better.
NBA Hoosiers (Aug. 24): Victor Oladipo, Indiana Pacers Sent Packing by Miami Heat

Victor OIadipo was never sure what to expect with this compacted NBA season in the bubble in Orlando, but he certainly never expected his Indiana Pacers to get swept by the Miami Heat in the first round.

Tom Brew

MLB Hoosiers (Aug. 24): Schwarber Singles in Cubs' Win over Tigers

The blowout win for the Chicago Cubs keeps them in first place in the National League Central, and former Hoosier Kyle Schrwarber got a hit for the third-straight game.

Tom Brew

Report: NCAA Exploring Four Potential Start Dates for 2020-21 College Basketball Season

The NCAA is looking at four potential start dates for the college basketball season. They hope to have a decision by September.

Dylan Wallace

Indiana Football Receives 19 Votes in the AP Preseason Top 25

Indiana received 19 votes in the AP preseason top 25 poll. No Big Ten teams will be eligible for votes once the season starts.

Dylan Wallace

NCAA Votes for 2020 Fall Sport Athletes to Retain Year of Eligibility

The NCAA announced that all fall sport athletes will receive both an additional year of eligibility and an additional year in which to complete it through a blanket waiver.

Dylan Wallace

MLB Hoosiers (Aug. 23): Schwarber's Big Blast Leads Cubs to Win Over White Sox

Kyle Schwarber hit a two-run homer in he sixth inning to help the Chicago Cubs beat the Chicago White Sox 2-1 on Sunday. It was his fifth homer of the season.

Tom Brew

NBA Hoosiers (Aug. 23): Anunoby, Langford Advance to 2nd Round in Playoffs

The Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors were the first two NBA teams to punch their ticket into the second round after completing series sweeps on Sunday, and now they'll face each other next.

Tom Brew

MLB Hoosiers (Aug. 22): Midseason Evaluations for 6 Former Indiana Players in Majors

For the first time in baseball history, there are six former Indiana baseball players currently playing in the big leagues. Here's our evaluation as the condensed season hits its half-way point.

Tom Brew

NBA Hoosiers (Aug. 22): Eric Gordon, Rockets Fall in OT

Houston had a chance to put a stranglehold on its series with Oklahoma City, but let it slip away. Former Hoosier Eric Gordon had 18 points for the Rockets.

Tom Brew

Oladipo, Pacers Rally, But Come Up Short Against Heat

Indiana had no answer for Miami's sharpshooters for the third straight game, and the Pacers fell 124-115 to the Heat on Saturday, falling behind 3-0 in the series.

Tom Brew