Indiana Quarterback Kurtis Rourke Has Thumb Surgery, Could Return Against Michigan State
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke underwent surgery on his right thumb on Monday, which improved his prognosis, according to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel on Tuesday.
Indiana coach Curt Cignetti said Monday that Rourke will not play on Saturday against Washington, but he expects Rourke to return during the regular season. The school announced Sunday that Rourke "will be out an indefinite period of time."
Thamel's report on Tuesday states that Rourke is still doubtful for the Washington game, but there is optimism he could return for Indiana's game at Michigan State on Nov. 2.
Rourke suffered the injury in the first half of Indiana's 56-7 win over Nebraska on Saturday. Cignetti said postgame that Rourke's "nail kind of came off" after hitting a defender on a follow through.
Rourke did not play in the second half against Nebraska. He was replaced by redshirt sophomore Tayven Jackson, who completed 7 of 8 passes for 91 yards and two touchdowns.
"We have 100% confidence and the team has 100% confidence, I have confidence, the staff has confidence in Tayven Jackson," Cignetti said Monday. "I thought he played really well in the second half."
Rourke, a 6-foot-5, sixth-year senior transfer from Ohio University, has been one of the nation’s best this year. He ranks second among starting quarterbacks with a 74.6% completion percentage and second in ESPN’s adjusted total quarterback rating. His 1,941 passing yards are 13th most in the nation, despite ranking 65th in pass attempts. Pro Football Focus gives Rourke the highest passing grade in the nation, 91.7, among qualified quarterbacks.
Indiana enters Saturday's home game against Washington leading the nation with 48.7 points per game. ESPN's College GameDay pregame show will be in Bloomington prior to the Noon ET kickoff at Memorial Stadium.
