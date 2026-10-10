Indiana Football Report Card After Nebraska Win

No. 7 Indiana (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) avoided an upset at Nebraska (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) on Saturday in Lincoln. The Hoosiers are hardly worthy of the honor roll, but a win is a win. Here is their report card for all three phases, plus the coaching staff:

Indiana football report card after win at Nebraska

Oct 10, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Nick Marsh (11) runs after a catch for a touchdown against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offense: B

Save for three huge plays, Indiana’s offense was bottled up by Nebraska. The ground game (3.0 yards per carry) was out of sorts. Quarterback Josh Hoover faced a heavy dose of pressure. And Hoover himself wasn’t the paragon of precision (just 12-of-22).

But great teams make great plays. The Nick Marsh 75-yard touchdown could not have come at a better time. And then the 44-yard toss to Marsh for another six was a superb call (not to mention top-notch execution).

Over the middle and @IndianaFootball answers right back with a TD of their own! pic.twitter.com/PtKVdZl5Zf — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 10, 2026

The Hoosiers offense came through when it needed to. But the play-by-play consistency is worrisome to say the least.

Defense: A-

Oct 10, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) runs against Indiana Hoosiers defensive lineman Stephen Daley (9) and defensive lineman Kellan Wyatt (18) during the third quarterat Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The bad news: the Hoosiers allowed 391 total yards and 25 first downs. They also let Nebraska convert 10 of its 19 third downs. Cornhuskers quarterback Anthony Colandrea ran all over the Indiana defense.

On the flip side, Nebraska did manage just 3.3 yards per carry and Colandrea was limited to just 25-of-43 and did throw an interception. Most tellingly, despite the Cornhuskers’ yardage, the end zone was hard to come by.

Indiana got a much-needed red zone stop late in the first half (Nebraska missed a field goal), which kept it as a one-possession game entering the break. The Hoosiers also racked up eight tackles for loss.

And, when they really needed to step up, they were stalwarts. After Colandrea’s rushing score early in the fourth quarter, Indiana forced a three-and-out, followed by back-to-back turnovers on downs.

Special Teams: A

Sep 25, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers place kicker Nico Radicic (15) makes a kick against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kicker Nico Radicic was a perfect two-of-two on field goals – including a 42-yarder – and knocked in both of his extra points after struggling last week.

Punter Billy Gowers was fairly solid, placing three of his six punts inside the 20-yard line, despite an exceptionally gusty environment in Lincoln. Nebraska returned just one of those punts, and it managed just two yards on that return.

Coaching Staff: B

Oct 10, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti walks into the stadium before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Curt Cignetti has set the bar very high – and it wasn’t met on Saturday. Offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan seemed to have zero answers in the first half. And, even in the second half, he wasn’t great.

That fourth-down call that resulted in a Marsh touchdown was excellent, but most of Indiana’s offensive success in the second half was a combination of players making plays and good fortune (Marsh’s 75-yard score probably should have been a 15-yard pick-up).

Defensive coordinator Bryant Haines, meanwhile, didn’t paint a Picasso on Saturday, but he did push all of the right buttons in crunch time. And the most important stat – points allowed, which was 17 – tells us everything we need to know. Nebraska hadn’t been held below 31 points prior to this one.

Overall: B+

Oct 10, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti reacts to a call during the third quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Let’s clarify: Nebraska is really good. The Cornhuskers should be in the top 25. And Indiana just went on the road, to one of the toughest environments in college football, and dug itself out of an 11-point hole in the fourth quarter.

Hoover met the moment. The defense met the moment. And the Hoosiers remain undefeated. Road wins in the Big Ten are always ugly. There’s no reason to get too picky. But that doesn’t mean there aren't lots of question marks heading into next week against Ohio State.