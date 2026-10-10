Indiana Football Report Card After Nebraska Win
In this story:
No. 7 Indiana (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) avoided an upset at Nebraska (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) on Saturday in Lincoln. The Hoosiers are hardly worthy of the honor roll, but a win is a win. Here is their report card for all three phases, plus the coaching staff:
Indiana football report card after win at Nebraska
Offense: B
Save for three huge plays, Indiana’s offense was bottled up by Nebraska. The ground game (3.0 yards per carry) was out of sorts. Quarterback Josh Hoover faced a heavy dose of pressure. And Hoover himself wasn’t the paragon of precision (just 12-of-22).
But great teams make great plays. The Nick Marsh 75-yard touchdown could not have come at a better time. And then the 44-yard toss to Marsh for another six was a superb call (not to mention top-notch execution).
The Hoosiers offense came through when it needed to. But the play-by-play consistency is worrisome to say the least.
Defense: A-
The bad news: the Hoosiers allowed 391 total yards and 25 first downs. They also let Nebraska convert 10 of its 19 third downs. Cornhuskers quarterback Anthony Colandrea ran all over the Indiana defense.
On the flip side, Nebraska did manage just 3.3 yards per carry and Colandrea was limited to just 25-of-43 and did throw an interception. Most tellingly, despite the Cornhuskers’ yardage, the end zone was hard to come by.
Indiana got a much-needed red zone stop late in the first half (Nebraska missed a field goal), which kept it as a one-possession game entering the break. The Hoosiers also racked up eight tackles for loss.
And, when they really needed to step up, they were stalwarts. After Colandrea’s rushing score early in the fourth quarter, Indiana forced a three-and-out, followed by back-to-back turnovers on downs.
Special Teams: A
Kicker Nico Radicic was a perfect two-of-two on field goals – including a 42-yarder – and knocked in both of his extra points after struggling last week.
Punter Billy Gowers was fairly solid, placing three of his six punts inside the 20-yard line, despite an exceptionally gusty environment in Lincoln. Nebraska returned just one of those punts, and it managed just two yards on that return.
Coaching Staff: B
Curt Cignetti has set the bar very high – and it wasn’t met on Saturday. Offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan seemed to have zero answers in the first half. And, even in the second half, he wasn’t great.
That fourth-down call that resulted in a Marsh touchdown was excellent, but most of Indiana’s offensive success in the second half was a combination of players making plays and good fortune (Marsh’s 75-yard score probably should have been a 15-yard pick-up).
Defensive coordinator Bryant Haines, meanwhile, didn’t paint a Picasso on Saturday, but he did push all of the right buttons in crunch time. And the most important stat – points allowed, which was 17 – tells us everything we need to know. Nebraska hadn’t been held below 31 points prior to this one.
Overall: B+
Let’s clarify: Nebraska is really good. The Cornhuskers should be in the top 25. And Indiana just went on the road, to one of the toughest environments in college football, and dug itself out of an 11-point hole in the fourth quarter.
Hoover met the moment. The defense met the moment. And the Hoosiers remain undefeated. Road wins in the Big Ten are always ugly. There’s no reason to get too picky. But that doesn’t mean there aren't lots of question marks heading into next week against Ohio State.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Indiana basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features, and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024.Follow jglangendorf