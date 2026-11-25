When Nebraska and Washington appeared in Tuesday night's College Football Playoff rankings, I figured it was a good sign for Indiana.



The Hoosiers suddenly had another ranked win on their resume, and both of their losses had now come against ranked opponents.



Boy, was I wrong.

Indiana dropped six spots to No. 14 following Saturday's 27-24 overtime loss at Washington, leaving the defending national champions outside the projected 12-team playoff.



Perhaps more concerning than the six-spot drop itself is what the committee's evaluation of Indiana over the past three weeks suggests about the Hoosiers' dwindling playoff hopes.

How did Indiana fall from No. 4 to No. 14?

Three weeks ago, the selection committee thought Indiana was the fourth-best team in the country.



Since then, the Hoosiers have had a bye week, beaten a ranked USC team by 14 points and lost in overtime on the road against a now-ranked Washington team.

That's apparently enough to drop 10 spots.



When Indiana fell five spots during its bye week, CFP selection committee chairman Hunter Yurachek attributed much of the decline to the struggles of its prior conference opponents.

A week later, Indiana put together its most complete performance since early October against USC, and Yurachek acknowledged that continued offensive improvement would help the Hoosiers in the committee's eyes.



Indiana moved up just one spot.



Then came Saturday's overtime loss, and much of Tuesday's explanation centered on Indiana's inability to win convincingly in recent weeks and how well Oregon and Iowa are playing right now.

Indiana deserved to drop after losing to Washington. But the extent of its decline over the past three weeks is difficult to reconcile.



It certainly feels as though the committee is more forgiving of losses earlier in the season than those later in the year.

Does Iowa really have a better resume than Indiana?

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The committee's apparent emphasis on recent form is especially interesting when comparing Indiana and No. 13 Iowa.



Both teams are 9-2 overall and 6-2 in Big Ten play. Both lost to Ohio State at home, though Indiana lost by four points while Iowa lost by 17.

Indiana's other loss came in overtime on the road against No. 24 Washington, a team Iowa beat. Iowa's other loss came on the road against unranked Minnesota, a team Indiana beat.



Indiana has two ranked wins. Iowa has one.

The Hawkeyes deserve considerable credit for their 41-24 win at Washington, a result Yurachek emphasized Tuesday. But why does that particular result seemingly outweigh everything else?



Indiana is ahead of Iowa in ESPN's strength of schedule, strength of record, FPI and SP+ metrics.



Even if you take issue with Indiana's nonconference schedule, Iowa's toughest nonconference opponent, Iowa State, is ranked just four spots ahead of North Texas, Indiana's toughest out-of-conference opponent, in FPI.

Iowa has won four straight games and may be playing better football than Indiana right now. Maybe that's a reasonable argument.



But if the committee is evaluating each team's entire body of work, it's difficult to understand why Iowa has the edge over Indiana.

Indiana likely needs another Big Ten title

The problem for Indiana is that its placement behind Iowa and Oregon has significant postseason ramifications.



The Hoosiers' playoff hopes are on life support, and their most realistic path might now require winning the Big Ten Championship Game.

Just to get to Indianapolis, Indiana needs to beat Purdue and have a number of other outcomes go in its favor.



Even if Indiana gets there, how confident can anyone be in its at-large chances should it lose the conference championship game? The Hoosiers are already behind BYU and Texas Tech, and there could be little incentive for the committee to move Indiana ahead of either in that scenario.



There are still potential paths to the playoff without winning the Big Ten, but Indiana will need considerable help from around the country. Simply beating Purdue and finishing 10-2 probably won't be enough at this point.

A week ago, the conversation surrounding Indiana's playoff aspirations was whether the Hoosiers could work their way to a first-round bye or host a playoff game. Now, they might need help just to earn the opportunity to play their way into the field.



That's how drastically things have changed for Indiana in three weeks.