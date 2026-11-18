A week after falling five spots in the College Football Playoff rankings without playing a game, Indiana is moving back in the right direction.



The Hoosiers climbed one spot to No. 8 in Tuesday night's rankings following their 27-13 win over USC, moving ahead of Tennessee and into position to host a first-round playoff game.



The selection committee appears to have taken notice of something Indiana has been working toward for much of the season: a more consistent offense.

Committee takes notice of Indiana's offensive improvement

College Football Playoff selection committee chairman Hunter Yurachek specifically pointed to Indiana's performance against USC when explaining why the Hoosiers moved ahead of Tennessee.



"The committee felt those wins, given the opponents, were significant enough to move Texas and Indiana up a spot, Yurachek said Tuesday.

Indiana's defense has been among the nation's best all season, but its offense has struggled to find consistency against Big Ten competition.



That changed Saturday, at least to some degree.



With Grant Wilson making his first start at quarterback, the Hoosiers totaled 451 yards of offense against the Trojans, their most since the Rutgers game in early October. Indiana also found success on the ground in the second half, helping turn a competitive game into a two-touchdown win.

Yurachek made it clear that the committee noticed.



"Throughout the season, as we've evaluated Indiana, they've had the No. 1 defense throughout the season," Yurachek said. "Their defense has put them in a position to win the nine games they've won to date. Their offense helped them win this past weekend, along with their defense.



"If Indiana continues with a similar offensive production, that's going to do nothing but help them in the eyes of the committee."

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That's perhaps the most revealing takeaway from Tuesday's rankings.



Indiana's defense has already proven it can compete with just about anybody in the country. It's the offense that has been the bigger question mark.



If the committee is already rewarding Indiana for showing improvement on that side of the ball, it's reasonable to believe the offense could ultimately determine the Hoosiers' ceiling this season, both in the rankings and on the field itself.

Indiana's playoff path remains in its own hands

While moving up to No. 8 is certainly preferable to sitting ninth, Indiana's situation hasn't fundamentally changed.



The Hoosiers are 9-1 with two regular-season games remaining, beginning with Saturday's trip to Washington before closing against Purdue.

Win both, and Indiana is guaranteed a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game, where even a loss would likely leave the Hoosiers with a strong enough resume to earn an at-large playoff berth.



The biggest difference between last week's rankings and Tuesday's is the potential reward. Indiana is now positioned to host a first-round playoff game rather than travel for one, and a Big Ten Championship would likely put a first-round bye back within reach.

There's still work to do, of course. A loss to Washington or Purdue would complicate matters significantly.



But as was the case a week ago, Indiana doesn't need to concern itself too much with the committee's weekly evaluations. Win the next two games, get to Indianapolis and the Hoosiers will have every opportunity to determine their own postseason path.