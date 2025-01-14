Indiana Adds NC State Defensive Back Transfer Devan Boykin
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana continues to reload its roster for the 2025 season through the transfer portal, with the latest addition being Devan Boykin.
Boykin has signed with Indiana, as first reported Tuesday afternoon by On3's Pete Nakos. The 5-foot-10 defensive back has played at NC State since the 2020 season and joins the Hoosiers with one year of eligibility.
Boykin missed the entire 2024 season after tearing his ACL in preparation for the Pop-Tarts Bowl. In 2023, he started 10 games, played in 11 and made 54 tackles, three interceptions, one forced fumble and one pass defended.
Among safeties with at least 488 snaps in 2023, Boykin ranked 112th in Pro Football Focus' defense grade (71.3), fourth in run defense grade (90.5) 24th in tackling grade (86.1) and 121st in pass rush grade (65.8) and 199th in coverage grade (62.5).
Boykin started two games and played in 10 during the 2022 season, recording 20 tackles and an interception. He also made five starts and played in 10 games in 2021, and played nine games with one start in 2020.
Boykin could provide some versatility for Indiana's defensive backfield. In 2023, he logged 266 snaps at free safety, 123 snaps at slot corner and 111 snaps in the box. That veteran experience should help replace outgoing Indiana safeties like Shawn Asbury II, Terry Jones Jr. and Josh Sanguinetti.
