Quarterback With Indiana Ties Enters Transfer Portal, Other Potential Targets
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Quarterback play has been a glaring issue at Indiana for two seasons, and it's a position coach Tom Allen and his staff have to get right in order to take a step forward 2023.
Since the beginning of the 2021 season, Indiana has played seven quarterbacks – Michael Penix Jr., Jack Tuttle, Donaven McCulley, Grant Gremel, Connor Bazelak, Brendan Sosrby and Dexter Williams II – but none of these players are surefire options in 2023.
Penix transferred to Washington and led the nation in passing yards in 2022. Tuttle, Gremel and Bazelak are in the transfer portal. McCulley plays wide receiver now. Sorsby, a true freshman in 2022, is 3-for-6 for eight yards and an interception in his college career. Indiana's best option on its current roster, Williams, had knee surgery last week, and it's unclear if he'll be ready to go by the start of the 2023 season. Indiana also brings in Broc Lowry in the class of 2023, but it's hard to envision Allen rolling with a true freshman right away.
Following the 2022 season finale loss to Purdue on Nov. 26, Allen was asked if the flashes of success with Williams showed him that Indiana needs to revise the offense around a mobile quarterback.
"Yes, absolutely without question. That's what I know we need to do," Allen said. "That allows us the chance to be able to do the things we need to do to be able to blend and different things, yes, but with the idea of the tempo that we used and the quarterback run game and throw game combination to me is really what I want us to be able to do, and want to build off that, absolutely, without question."
Williams fits that description, and he and running back Jaylin Lucas proved to be a dangerous combination against Michigan State and Purdue. The question with Williams is health, and with most of the Indiana quarterback room now gone, it's likely that Indiana adds someone through the transfer portal.
On Monday, a quarterback with Indiana University ties entered the portal. Maddox Kopp, the younger brother of Indiana basketball starting small forward Miller Kopp, announced he is leaving Colorado after one season. Indiana has not talked to him, but Maddox told HoosiersNow.com on Monday that he would be open to an opportunity with Indiana.
Kopp started his college football career at Houston as a redshirt during the 2021 season. After transferring from Houston, he appeared one game for Colorado and completed 15-of-28 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown with four rushes for nine yards.
Read More
At 6-foot-5, Kopp was a consensus three-star prospect in the class of 2021. The 247Sports Composite rankings listed him as the No. 53 quarterback and No. 743 overall. Rivals had him as the No. 23 pro-style quarterback, and ESPN ranked Kopp the No. 47 pocket-passing quarterback. At Saint Thomas High School in Houston, he completed 431-of-752 passes for 6,334 yards, 59 touchdowns and 18 interceptions, plus 109 rushes for 303 yards and three touchdowns. Kopp was named a Sports Illustrated All-American and Elite 11 finalist.
Allen's interest in building around a mobile quarterback could put a hold on bringing another Kopp to Bloomington through the transfer portal, though. He put up rushing numbers in high school, but Kopp was listed as a pocket passer. His lack of experience at the college level could be another factor, as Indiana might prefer someone that can step in right away if Williams remains out.
Notable quarterbacks in the transfer portal
Long shots, but worth a call
- Spencer Sanders, Oklahoma State
- 61.0 completion percentage, 9,553 yards, 67 TD, 40 INT in 43 games
- 493 rush, 1,956 yards, 18 TD
- Devin Leary, North Carolina State
- 60.2 comp. %, 6,807 yards, 62 TD, 16 INT in 30 games
- Brennan Armstrong, Virginia
- 60.6 comp. %, 9,034 yards, 58 TD, 35 INT in 38 games
- 363 rush, 1,267 yards, 20 TD
- Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina
- 70.4 comp. %, 8,019 passing yards, 78 touchdowns, eight interceptions in 34 games
- 293 rush, 1,053 yards, 16 touchdowns
- D.J. Uiagalelei, Clemson
- 59.8 comp. %, 5,681 yards, 36 TD, 17 INT in 35 games
- 275 rush, 913 yards, 15 TD
Dual-threat quarterbacks
- Jeff Sims, Georgia Tech
- 57.5 comp. %, 4,464 yards, 30 TD, 23 INT in 25 games
- 277 rush, 1,152 yards, 11 TD
- Andrew Ivins, a 247Sports recruiting analyst, said Indiana is interested in Sims.
- Mike Wright, Vanderbilt
- 55.3 comp. %, 2,067 yards, 21 TD, 11 INT in 24 games
- 176 rush, 908 yards, seven TD
- Chance Nolan, Oregon State
- 60.8 comp. % 4,153 yards, 32 TD, 20 INT in 22 games
- 116 rush, 508 yards, five TD
- Brendon Lewis, Colorado
- 58.4 comp. %, 1,727 yards, 10 TD, three INT in 15 games
- 119 rush, 304 yards, three TD
- Donovan Smith, Texas Tech
- 64.2 comp. %, 2,686 yards, 19 TD, 10 INT in 21 games
- 132 rush, 271 yards, 10 TD
Quarterbacks with experience at major programs
- JT Daniels, USC, Georgia and West Virginia
- 62.9 comp. %, 6,947 yards, 45 TD, 25 INT in 31 games
- Kedon Slovis, USC and Pitt
- 65.9 comp. %, 9,973 yards, 68 TD, 33 INT in 38 games
- Graham Mertz, Wisconsin
- 59.5 comp. %, 5,405 yards, 38 TD, 26 INT in 34 games
- Drew Pyne, Notre Dame
- 63.1 comp. %, 2,257 yards, 24 TD, six INT in 15 games
- Hudson Card, Texas
- 65.5 comp. %, 1,523 yards, 11 TD, two INT in 21 games
- Zach Calzada, Texas A&M and Auburn
- 55.8 comp. %, 2,318 yards, 19 TD, 10 INT in 15 games
- Haynes King, Texas A&M
- 56.6 comp. %, 1,579 yards, 10 TD, 10 INT in 10 games
- Jason Brown, South Carolina and Virginia Tech
- 55.4 comp. %, 786 yards, eight TD, six INT in 10 games
Non-Power 5 options who might step up
- Austin Reed, Western Kentucky
- 64.4 comp. %, 4,249 yards, 36 TD, 10 INT in 13 games
- 87 rush, 199 yards, eight TD
- Collin Schlee, Kent State
- 59.7 comp. %, 2,460 yards, 16 TD, five INT in 22 games
- 130 rush, 701 yards, eight TD
- Hank Bachmeier, Boise State
- 61.5 comp. %, 6,605 yards, 41 TD, 19 INT in 29 games
- Davis Brin, Tulsa
- 59.6 comp. %, 5,675 yards, 37 TD, 24 INT in 25 games
- Mikey Keene, Central Florida
- 65.6 comp. %, 2,377 yards, 23 TD, seven INT in 15 games
- Marquez McCray, Sacred Heart
- 62.8 comp. %, 4,993 yards, 24 TD, 15 INT in 28 games
- 276 rush, 468 yards, seven TD
- Daniel Richardson, Central Michigan
- 58.7 comp. %, 5,336 yards, 43 TD, 13 INT in 31 games
Young quarterbacks
- Nick Evers, Oklahoma
- Four-star recruit, No. 9 QB in class of 2022 out of Flower Mound, Tex.
- Luke Altmyer, Ole Miss
- Four-star recruit, No. 21 QB in class of 2021 out of Starkville, Miss.
- 51.9 comp. %, 317 yards, three TD, three INT
- Malik Hornsby, Arkansas
- Four-star recruit, No. 8 dual-threat QB in class of 2020 out of Missouri City, Tex.
- 46.2 comp. %, 314 yards, one TD, two INT
- Jay Butterfield, Oregon
- Four-star recruit, No. 5 pro-style QB in class of 2022 out of Brentwood, Calif.
- Eli Stowers, Texas A&M
- Four-star recruit, No. 20 QB in class of 2021 out of Denton, Tex.
- Tyler Macon, Missouri
- Four-star recruit, No. 34 QB in class of 2021 out of East Saint Louis, Ill.
- Indiana offered him out of high school
Related stories on Indiana football
- INDIANA FOOTBALL TRANSFER PORTAL TRACKER: In our Indiana football transfer portal tracker, you can find a complete list of Hoosiers that have entered the transfer portal, declared for the NFL Draft, exhausted their collegiate eligibility and players that are transferring to Indiana for the 2023 season. We will frequently update this list throughout the offseason. CLICK HERE
- BIG TEN FOOTBALL TRANSFER PORTAL BREAKDOWN: The college football transfer portal is more prominent than ever this offseason, already surpassing 1,000 entries. Here's a full breakdown of where each Big Ten team stands. CLICK HERE
- IU KICKER CAMPBELL TRANSFERS TO TENNESSEE: Charles Campbell will play his last season of college football in his home state, transferring from Indiana to Tennessee. CLICK HERE
- MULLEN DECLARES FOR NFL DRAFT: After four seasons at Indiana, first-team All-American cornerback Tiawan Mullen declared for the NFL Draft on Wednesday. CLICK HERE
- INDIANA HIRES O-LINE COACH BOSTAD: Indiana football announced on Friday that Bob Bostad will be the team's new offensive line coach and run game coordinator. Bostad has experience at Wisconsin and with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans, among other stops. CLICK HERE
- DEXTER WILLIAMS UPDATE: Indiana football gave an injury update on redshirt sophomore quarterback Dexter Williams II, who suffered a right knee injury on Saturday against Purdue. CLICK HERE