Indiana Favored Over Alabama In Potential Rose Bowl Showdown

The College Football Playoff begins Friday with major stakes for No. 1 Indiana. The Hoosiers await the outcome of No. 8 Oklahoma versus No. 9 Alabama at 8 p.m. ET in Norman, Okla., with the winner advancing to play Indiana in the quarterfinals.

If Alabama was to advance, oddsmakers have already begun setting the line. TheDraftKings Sportsbook on Wednesday offered Indiana as a 6.5-point favorite with -112 odds and Alabama as a 6.5-point underdog with -108 odds. It did not offer moneyline odds or player props at the time of publication.

Kickoff between the winner of No. 8 Oklahoma/No. 9 Alabama vs. No. 1 Indiana is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET on Jan. 1 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.

Indiana's Elijah Sarratt (13) celebrates a touchdown against Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship football game at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Indiana's results against the spread in 2025

Aug. 30: No. 20 Indiana defeated Old Dominion 27-14 at home as a 23.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (41) went under the 53.5-point line. Record: 1-0

No. 20 Indiana defeated Old Dominion 27-14 at home as a 23.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (41) went under the 53.5-point line. Record: 1-0 Sept. 6: No. 23 Indiana defeated Kennesaw State 56-9 at home as a 35.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (65) went over the 51.5-point line. Record: 2-0

No. 23 Indiana defeated Kennesaw State 56-9 at home as a 35.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (65) went over the 51.5-point line. Record: 2-0 Sept. 12: No. 22 Indiana defeated Indiana State 73-0 at home as a 46.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (73) went over the 60.5-point line. Record: 3-0

No. 22 Indiana defeated Indiana State 73-0 at home as a 46.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (73) went over the 60.5-point line. Record: 3-0 Sept. 20: No. 19 Indiana defeated No. 9 Illinois 63-10 at home as a seven-point favorite (covered). The point total (73) went over the 51.5 point line. Record: 4-0

No. 19 Indiana defeated No. 9 Illinois 63-10 at home as a seven-point favorite (covered). The point total (73) went over the 51.5 point line. Record: 4-0 Sept. 27: No. 11 Indiana defeated Iowa 20-15 on the road as a 9.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (35) went under the 47.5-point line. Record: 5-0

No. 11 Indiana defeated Iowa 20-15 on the road as a 9.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (35) went under the 47.5-point line. Record: 5-0 Oct. 11: No. 7 Indiana defeated No. 3 Oregon 30-20 on the road as a 6.5-point underdog (covered). The point total (50) went under the 51.5-point line. Record: 6-0

No. 7 Indiana defeated No. 3 Oregon 30-20 on the road as a 6.5-point underdog (covered). The point total (50) went under the 51.5-point line. Record: 6-0 Oct. 18: No. 3 Indiana defeated Michigan State 38-13 at home as a 26.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (51) went over the 48.5-point line. Record: 7-0

No. 3 Indiana defeated Michigan State 38-13 at home as a 26.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (51) went over the 48.5-point line. Record: 7-0 Oct. 25: No. 2 Indiana defeated UCLA 56-6 at home as a 26.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (62) went over the 53.5-point line. Record: 8-0

No. 2 Indiana defeated UCLA 56-6 at home as a 26.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (62) went over the 53.5-point line. Record: 8-0 Nov. 1: No. 2 Indiana defeated Maryland 55-10 on the road as a 21.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (65) went over the 51.5-point line. Record: 9-0.

No. 2 Indiana defeated Maryland 55-10 on the road as a 21.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (65) went over the 51.5-point line. Record: 9-0. Nov. 8: No. 2 Indiana defeated Penn State 27-24 on the road as a 13.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (51) went over the 50.5-point line. Record: 10-0

No. 2 Indiana defeated Penn State 27-24 on the road as a 13.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (51) went over the 50.5-point line. Record: 10-0 Nov. 15: No. 2 Indiana defeated Wisconsin 31-7 at home as a 28.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (38) went under the 43.5-point line. Record: 11-0.

No. 2 Indiana defeated Wisconsin 31-7 at home as a 28.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (38) went under the 43.5-point line. Record: 11-0. Nov. 28: No. 2 Indiana defeated Purdue 56-3 on the road as a 28.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (59) went over the 54.5-point line. Record: 12-0

No. 2 Indiana defeated Purdue 56-3 on the road as a 28.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (59) went over the 54.5-point line. Record: 12-0 Dec. 6: No. 2 Indiana defeated No. 1 Ohio State 13-10 in the Big Ten Championship as a 3.5-point underdog (covered). The point total (23) went under the 45.5-point line. Record: 13-0

Indiana's record against the spread improved to 8-5 on the season after winning outright as underdogs against Ohio State in the Big Ten championship. The point total went under the line for the fifth time in 13 games.

Alabama began its season with a loss to Florida State, which wound up going 5-7 with a 13th place ACC finish. But with the nation's 12th-ranked scoring defense, the Crimson Tide went 7-1 in conference play to reach the SEC Championship, where an uncompetitive loss to Georgia didn't matter in the mind of the College Football Playoff committee.

Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson was in the Heisman Trophy race for much of the year, and through 13 games he's completed 64.3% of his passes for 3,268 yards, 26 touchdowns and five interceptions. Offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor and defensive back Bray Hubbard represented Alabama on the second and third AP All-American teams, respectively.

Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer talks to quarterback Ty Simpson (15) against UL Monroe at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. | Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

Alabama's results against the spread in 2025

Aug. 30: No. 8 Alabama lost 31-17 to Florida State on the road as a 13.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (48) went over the 47.5 point line. Record: 0-1

No. 8 Alabama lost 31-17 to Florida State on the road as a 13.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (48) went over the 47.5 point line. Record: 0-1 Sept. 6: No. 21 Alabama defeated Louisiana-Monroe 73-0 at home as a 34.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (73) went over the 49-point line. Record: 1-1

No. 21 Alabama defeated Louisiana-Monroe 73-0 at home as a 34.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (73) went over the 49-point line. Record: 1-1 Sept. 13: No. 19 Alabama defeated Wisconsin 38-14 at home as an 18.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (52) went over the 45.5-point line. Record: 2-1

No. 19 Alabama defeated Wisconsin 38-14 at home as an 18.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (52) went over the 45.5-point line. Record: 2-1 Sept. 27: No. 17 Alabama defeated No. 5 Georgia 24-21 on the road as a 2.5-point underdog (covered). The point total (45) went under the 53.5-point line. Record: 3-1

No. 17 Alabama defeated No. 5 Georgia 24-21 on the road as a 2.5-point underdog (covered). The point total (45) went under the 53.5-point line. Record: 3-1 Oct. 4: No. 10 Alabama defeated No. 16 Vanderbilt 30-14 at home as a 12.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (44) went under the 57.5-point line. Record: 4-1

No. 10 Alabama defeated No. 16 Vanderbilt 30-14 at home as a 12.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (44) went under the 57.5-point line. Record: 4-1 Oct. 11: No. 8 Alabama defeated No. 14 Missouri 27-24 on the road as a 3-point favorite (push). The point total (51) went under the 51.5-point line. Record: 5-1

No. 8 Alabama defeated No. 14 Missouri 27-24 on the road as a 3-point favorite (push). The point total (51) went under the 51.5-point line. Record: 5-1 Oct. 18: No. 6 Alabama defeated No. 11 Tennessee 37-20 at home as an 8.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (57) went under the 61.5-point line. Record: 6-1

No. 6 Alabama defeated No. 11 Tennessee 37-20 at home as an 8.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (57) went under the 61.5-point line. Record: 6-1 Oct. 25: No. 4 Alabama defeated South Carolina 29-22 on the road as an 11.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (51) went over the 47.5-point line. Record: 7-1

No. 4 Alabama defeated South Carolina 29-22 on the road as an 11.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (51) went over the 47.5-point line. Record: 7-1 Nov. 8: No. 4 Alabama defeated LSU 20-9 at home as a 10.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (29) went under the 49.5-point line. Record: 8-1

No. 4 Alabama defeated LSU 20-9 at home as a 10.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (29) went under the 49.5-point line. Record: 8-1 Nov. 15: No. 4 Alabama lost 23-21 to Oklahma at home as a 6.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (44) went under the 46.5-point line. Record: 8-2

No. 4 Alabama lost 23-21 to Oklahma at home as a 6.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (44) went under the 46.5-point line. Record: 8-2 Nov. 22: No. 10 Alabama defeated Eastern Illinois 56-0 at home as a 50.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (56) went under the 57.5-point line. Record: 9-2

No. 10 Alabama defeated Eastern Illinois 56-0 at home as a 50.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (56) went under the 57.5-point line. Record: 9-2 Nov. 29: No. 10 Alabama defeated Auburn 27-20 on the road as a 7-point favorite (push). The point total (47) went under the 48.5-point line. Record: 10-2

No. 10 Alabama defeated Auburn 27-20 on the road as a 7-point favorite (push). The point total (47) went under the 48.5-point line. Record: 10-2 Dec. 6: No. 9 Alabama lost 28-7 to No. 3 Georgia in the SEC Championship as a 1.5-point underdog (did not cover). The point total (35) went under the 48.5-point line. Record: 10-3

Alabama's record against the spread in 2025 fell to 7-4-2 after its loss to Georgia in the SEC Championship. The point total has gone under the line in nine of Alabama's 13 games, including its last five games.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.